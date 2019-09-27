Cercare Medical Releases Version 18 of Neurosuite: Advancing Stroke and Oncology Workflows

sante





Cercare Medical, a leader in advanced neuroimaging software, today announces the launch of CERCARE MEDICAL NEUROSUITE (CMN) Version 18. The new release delivers important innovations for both stroke and oncology workflows, driven directly by clinical feedback and a continued focus on automation, usability, and diagnostic confidence.



"Version 18 is about delivering tangible value where it matters most - speed, clarity, and confidence in clinical decision-making," says Henrik Andersen, Chief Commercial Officer at Cercare Medical. "By improving PACS integration, introducing configurable perfusion summaries, and strengthening both stroke and oncology workflows, we help clinicians work faster and more efficiently without compromising quality. This release reflects our ambition to make advanced neuroimaging easier to adopt, easier to use, and more impactful in daily clinical practice."



Søren Gildsig, Chief Technology Officer at Cercare Medical, adds: "With Version 18, we introduce AI-driven technologies that improve robustness and consistency, while also refining core elements like co-registration, segmentation, and reporting. These changes reflect a strong technical foundation combined with close collaboration with clinicians."





Key Highlights of CMN Version 18



1. Optimized Montages for Improved PACS Integration: Montages are now vertical instead of horizontal, providing a more natural fit with PACS systems. This highly requested update improves image readability and workflow efficiency for both stroke and oncology users, ensuring key findings are easier to review in routine clinical environments.



2. AI-Based CTP Brain Mask: CMN Version 18 introduces an AI-based brain mask for CT perfusion, replacing traditional algorithm-based approaches. The AI model improves robustness and reduces several known stroke lesion issues related to brain masking, resulting in more reliable perfusion outputs. Note: This feature is CE marked and available for clinical use in Europe. It is not cleared for clinical use in the United States.



3. Configurable Perfusion Summary Montage: A new configurable perfusion summary montage allows clinicians to tailor how perfusion results are presented. This feature - developed in response to direct clinical requests - supports faster overview and interpretation of perfusion findings, particularly in time-critical stroke scenarios.



4. Editable Tumor Segmentations with Verified Outputs (Oncology): Tumor segmentations can now be approved and manually edited, allowing clinicians to generate new, verified tumor outputs. This enhancement supports greater confidence in follow-up assessments, therapy monitoring, and research documentation.



5. ROI Dashboard Improvements (Oncology): Several usability enhancements have been added to the ROI dashboard, including:

Automatic copying of ROI shape and placement to the opposite hemisphere

Ability to rotate elliptical ROIs

Double-click zoom and ROI drawing, improving speed and precision during analysis

Together, these improvements significantly enhance workflow efficiency and user experience in complex tumor assessments.

6. Configurable DICOM PDF Reporting: CMN Version 18 introduces configurable DICOM-encapsulated PDF reports, enabling users to define content and structure according to clinical or institutional needs. This enhances documentation, sharing, and integration into existing clinical systems.



7. Improved Co-Registration for CT and MR: An alternative co-registration approach - now set as default - has been proven superior to the previous method and delivers improved alignment for both CT and MR data. This results in more accurate image fusion and analysis across applications.



8. Fast Track Series Types: A new fast-track option allows users to receive SVD-based and threshold-based lesion results prior to full vascular model - based perfusion processing. This supports earlier insights in acute workflows, particularly in stroke imaging.



9. Automatic VOI Analysis Based on Mismatch Lesions (Stroke) - Research Use Only: CMN now supports automatic VOI analysis based on mismatch lesions, for research purposes only. This functionality enables more standardized and efficient volumetric evaluation in research settings, supporting exploratory analysis and workflow optimization. The feature is not CE marked and not FDA cleared, and is not intended for clinical or diagnostic use.





Empowering Clinicians with Smarter, Faster Tools



CMN Version 18 represents a continued evolution toward more intelligent, configurable, and clinician-driven neuroimaging software. By combining AI-powered processing with workflow refinements across stroke and oncology, the new release helps clinicians work more efficiently - without compromising diagnostic quality.

About Cercare Medical



Cercare Medical is a provider of advanced perfusion imaging solutions. With fully automated, vendor-neutral software for CT and MRI perfusion post-processing, the company supports clinicians across the world with tools that enhance diagnostics for stroke, oncology, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurological conditions. Cercare’s proprietary biomarkers and automated pipelines enable better imaging maps, improving speed and confidence in clinical decision-making.



