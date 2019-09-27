Cercare Medical Releases Version 17 of Neurosuite: Advancing Precision and Efficiency in Neuroimaging

sante





Cercare Medical, a leader in advanced neuroimaging software, is proud to announce the launch of CERCARE MEDICAL NEUROSUITE (CMN) Version 17. Building on a clear direction toward precision, automation, and smarter workflows, the new version enhances the value delivered to clinicians through improved motion correction, configurable reporting, and deeper tumor tissue analysis.



"Version 17 reflects our ongoing focus on making advanced perfusion and diffusion imaging more actionable in real-world clinical workflows," says Henrik Andersen, Chief Commercial Officer at Cercare Medical. "With better quality control, structured reporting options, and features like CMRO2 thresholding and histogram-based tumor evaluation, CMN now delivers even more precise insights that support confident, timely decisions at the point of care."



René Thomsen, CTO of Cercare Medical, adds: "We continue to innovate in close collaboration with clinical partners. Version 17 includes several highly requested features - especially ROI histogram analysis for glioma grading and CMRO2 - based infarct core estimation - that push the boundaries of what’s possible in perfusion imaging."

Key Highlights of CMN Version 17:



1. ROI Histogram Analysis for Tumor Evaluation



A new histogram-based ROI analysis has been added to the ROI dashboard, providing metrics such as skewness, kurtosis, and mode - beyond mean and max. Literature indicates that this will result in:

• Enhanced glioma grading.

• Improved differentiation between tumor progression and pseudoprogression.

• Greater interobserver reliability compared to hotspot-based analysis.

2. CMRO2 Thresholding for Infarct Core Detection



Recent research has found CT perfusion-derived CMRO2 to be a promising parameter for estimating infarct core volume. Relative CMRO2 < 26% seems to be an optimal threshold, showing a significantly smaller volumetric bias and superior infarct core detection capability compared to the traditional rCBF < 30% method when referenced against DWI. Guided by this research, Cercare Medical now provides clinicians with a more precise tool for estimating the size of the irreversible core. This is crucial for guiding treatment decisions, particularly for time-sensitive interventions like endovascular therapy.



3. Automatic Removal of Low-Quality CT Perfusion Volumes



Improved motion robustness by detecting and correcting 3D volumes with motion artifacts. Suboptimal volumes are automatically identified and replaced using adjacent frames, ensuring higher accuracy in time-sensitive cases like acute stroke.



4. Configurable Summary Series for PACS



Users can now configure summary series - such as combining all derived perfusion maps into a single DICOM series - reducing clutter in PACS and enabling quicker review and decision-making.



5. Structured Reporting with HL7 and DICOM SR Support



New configurable diagnostic reports in both HL7 and DICOM SR formats allow users to define which findings are included. This supports more consistent and standardized reporting for stroke and oncology workflows.



6. Merging of Separate Diffusion Series



When B0 and B1000 images are sent as separate DICOM series, CMN can now merge them automatically - enabling diffusion processing even when split across different SeriesInstanceUIDs.





Empowering Clinical Teams with Smarter Tools



CMN Version 17 marks another important step in making advanced imaging more intelligent, flexible, and aligned with clinical needs. With its automation of quality checks, deeper tissue insights, and streamlined reporting, the new version empowers users to make faster and more confident decisions in both stroke and oncology.

