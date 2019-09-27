press release

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Cercare Medical and Siemens Healthineers today announced a global collaboration to accelerate the adoption of Cone-Beam CT Perfusion (CBCT-P) in acute stroke care and leverage its capability to show the flow of blood through the brain’s tissue and visualize how well different areas are being supplied with oxygen and nutrients. The joint solution combines the Cercare Medical Neurosuite (CMN), an integrated portfolio of advanced, vendor-neutral imaging software solutions that deliver automated perfusion analysis across Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and Cone-Beam CT with the Siemens Healthineers Syngo DynaCT Multiphase, a 3D acquisition protocol that enables up to ten CBCT angiography phases. The two solutions combined enable advanced perfusion and metabolic imaging directly in the angiography suite, helping clinicians diagnose stroke and during intervention reducing the need of transferring the patient from the angiography room to the imaging modality. This capability has the potential to streamline workflows and shorten the time to treatment, which is a critical factor for the outcome of stroke patients.



Stroke remains one of the leading causes of death and long-term disability worldwide, with one in four adults expected to experience a stroke in their lifetime. Because millions of neurons are lost each minute, rapid and accurate imaging is essential to guide treatment decisions. The solution supports immediate assessment of tissue viability during and after thrombectomy – including detection of distal occlusions, microvascular disturbances, and the no-reflow phenomenon.



Cone-Beam CT Perfusion delivers near CT-like perfusion maps on angiography systems, providing clinicians with intra-procedural insight into both conventional perfusion parameters and advanced metabolic biomarkers(1).

The scientific foundation of the solution has been established in close collaboration with Professor Johannes Kaesmacher at Inselspital, Bern University Hospital, Switzerland. Additional projects are underway at three other leading hospitals. "You can only treat what you can see. CBCT perfusion delivers crucial insights right in the angio suite, when standard imaging like CT or MR is not immediately available,” said Prof. Kaesmacher. “This supports real-time imaging guided decision making in the acute phase of treatment. This includes the assessment of residual occlusions, no reflow, and complications as well as predicting brain tissue viability and clinical outcomes."



Henrik Andersen, Chief Commercial Officer, Cercare Medical said: "This collaboration allows us to scale perfusion imaging globally. Through our standalone Cercare Medical Neurosuite offering, we can address perfusion-only opportunities while ensuring flexibility for stroke centers seeking advanced decision support directly in the angio suite."



Carsten Bertram, head of Advanced Therapies at Siemens Healthineers, added: "By combining Cercare’s advanced perfusion software with our Syngo DynaCT technology, we deliver a comprehensive solution that supports clinicians to care for their patients across the full treatment pathway. Together, we are enabling a new standard in interventional stroke care."

1 - Conventional perfusion parameters: CBF: Cerebral Blood Flow; CBV: Cerebral Blood Volume; MTT: Mean Transit Time of the passage of blood; Tmax: The timepoint at which the residue function attains its maximum value. Advanced biomarkers: CTH: Capillary Transit time Heterogeneity. Shows microvascular flow heterogeneity; OEF: Oxygen Extraction Fraction. Reflects the efficiency of oxygen utilization by the tissue; CMRO2: Cerebral Metabolic Rate of Oxygen (CMRO2 = OEF x CBF). Represents the rate at which oxygen is consumed by brain tissue.



The solution is CE-marked under the European Medical Device Regulation (EU 2017/745) and FDA cleared under 510(k) K253831.

About Cercare Medical



Cercare Medical is a provider of advanced perfusion imaging solutions. With fully automated, vendor-neutral software for CT and MRI perfusion post-processing, the company supports clinicians across the world with tools that enhance diagnostics for stroke, oncology, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurological conditions. Cercare’s proprietary biomarkers and automated pipelines enable better imaging maps, improving speed and confidence in clinical decision-making.



Further information is available at www.cercare-medical.com.





About Siemens Healthineers



Siemens Healthineers pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries. As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases.



The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. In fiscal 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, Siemens Healthineers had approximately 74,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €23.4 billion.



Further information is available at siemens-healthineers.com.