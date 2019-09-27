Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine - ReadyWise Supply Emergency Food to KOLO Nordic

news

ReadyWise UK, a global leader in emergency food supplies, is proud in supporting KOLO Nordic’s upcoming initiative Women2Women 25, a private initiative led by a group of Danish women committed to making a real difference for women in Ukraine. The mission is both simple and strong: women helping women – in the most concrete way possible

KOLO Nordic, is a 100% volunteer-run Danish NGO delivering direct humanitarian assistance to Ukraine- KOLO Nordic, whose name means “circle” in Ukrainian, has already delivered more than 258 tons of humanitarian aid—including medical vehicles, field kitchens, ambulances, and other essential resources—across 120+ truckloads. In doing so, the team has driven over 285,500 km, the equivalent of circling the globe 7.1 times. Every administrative cost is covered by volunteers, ensuring 100% of donations go directly to aid efforts

“Preparedness is at the heart of every shipment to Ukraine,” said Kristine Foss, co-founder of KOLO Nordic and initiator of the Women2 Women tour. “Ready Wise’s mission aligns perfectly with ours: ensuring that aid reaches vulnerable populations in the most effective way possible. Their high-quality meals, combined with our grassroots delivery model, will help create a powerful circle of support for Ukrainians.”



Kim Berknov, Director & VP EMEA at ReadyWise UK, added: “We are honoured to supply 4,300 meals to this Women2Women tour, by KOLO Nordic combining ReadyWise’s proven emergency food solutions with KOLO Nordic’s trusted logistics and volunteer network, we can reach the Ukrainians who need the help the most.”

About ReadyWise UK

ReadyWise, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and London, UK, is a leading producer of freeze dried emergency food supplies with a shelf-life of up to 25 years, committed to providing high-quality, convenient, and nutritious options for individuals, businesses, institutions and NGO’s facing unexpected challenges. Learn more at https://readywise.co.uk

About KOLO Nordic

KOLO Nordic is a Danish humanitarian NGO run entirely by volunteers. Since 2022, KOLO Nordic has provided critical assistance to Ukraine—including vehicles, field hospitals, aid deliveries—and continues to adapt to evolving needs based on direct local input. Their volunteer-driven model ensures that all funds are directed to those most in need.

Learn more at https://kolonordic.dk



