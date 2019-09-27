24 | Press release
Soleil Noir - Under a Dark Sun - Original Soundtrack by Bogue
Published on 07/24/2025, 1:26 PM
On the run from her troubled past, a young mother is accused of killing her new boss at a flower farm just before discovering he's actually her father.
"For this soundtrack, my goal was to create a heavy, emotionally charged atmosphere to reflect the duality between the idyllic setting and the weight of the situation.
I composed distinct themes for each character - Alba, Leo and the Lasserre family - while maintaining a unified sonic and emotional identity. The use of analog synthesizers and heavy, resonant rhythms echoes the past and the secrets of each protagonist, giving the music both depth and a unique emotional quality, while preserving an epic tone to accompany Alba on her quest for truth.
This soundtrack can be seen as a crossover between the music of John Carpenter's films and the series Succession".
Bogue - Composer
Soleil Noir - Under a Dark Sun - Soundtrack from the Netflix Series
Directed by Nils-Antoine Sambuc
With Isabelle Adjani, Ava Baya
Music by Bogue
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Deezer : https://www.deezer.com/album/790434211
Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/4hkSwAWBiTlH7t4x2sHUZ0
Youtube : https://youtu.be/MFUlBpNsvcU
Fanlinks : https://fanlink.tv/wBi3
www.plazamayorcompany.com
Press release free of rights.
