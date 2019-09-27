 27181tt
music

Soleil Noir - Under a Dark Sun - Original Soundtrack by Bogue

Published on 07/24/2025, 1:26 PM

The success of summer 2025: More than 6 million streams on Netflix - Released in 76 countries.



 

On the run from her troubled past, a young mother is accused of killing her new boss at a flower farm just before discovering he's actually her father.

"For this soundtrack, my goal was to create a heavy, emotionally charged atmosphere to reflect the duality between the idyllic setting and the weight of the situation.

I composed distinct themes for each character - Alba, Leo and the Lasserre family - while maintaining a unified sonic and emotional identity. The use of analog synthesizers and heavy, resonant rhythms echoes the past and the secrets of each protagonist, giving the music both depth and a unique emotional quality, while preserving an epic tone to accompany Alba on her quest for truth.

This soundtrack can be seen as a crossover between the music of John Carpenter's films and the series Succession".

Bogue - Composer

Soleil Noir - Under a Dark Sun - Soundtrack from the Netflix Series
Directed by Nils-Antoine Sambuc
With Isabelle Adjani, Ava Baya
Music by Bogue
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Deezer : https://www.deezer.com/album/790434211

Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/4hkSwAWBiTlH7t4x2sHUZ0

Youtube : https://youtu.be/MFUlBpNsvcU

Fanlinks : https://fanlink.tv/wBi3

www.plazamayorcompany.com

 

