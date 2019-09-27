Soleil Noir - Under a Dark Sun - Original Soundtrack by Bogue

music







On the run from her troubled past, a young mother is accused of killing her new boss at a flower farm just before discovering he's actually her father.



"For this soundtrack, my goal was to create a heavy, emotionally charged atmosphere to reflect the duality between the idyllic setting and the weight of the situation.



I composed distinct themes for each character - Alba, Leo and the Lasserre family - while maintaining a unified sonic and emotional identity. The use of analog synthesizers and heavy, resonant rhythms echoes the past and the secrets of each protagonist, giving the music both depth and a unique emotional quality, while preserving an epic tone to accompany Alba on her quest for truth.



This soundtrack can be seen as a crossover between the music of John Carpenter's films and the series Succession".



Bogue - Composer

Soleil Noir - Under a Dark Sun - Soundtrack from the Netflix Series

Directed by Nils-Antoine Sambuc

With Isabelle Adjani, Ava Baya

Music by Bogue

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd



