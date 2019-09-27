'Natacha (Presque) Hôtesse de l’Air ' - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Erwann Chandon

music







Since her early childhood, Natacha has been determined to become a flight attendant to travel and discover the world. When she finds herself unwillingly involved in the theft of the Mona Lisa, she sees it as an opportunity to finally make her dream come true. Accompanied by a clumsy steward, she crosses France and Italy in a chase that could well change her life...





"The guiding idea behind the music of Natacha (Presque) Hôtesse de l’Air was to carry the audience along with the breeze of adventure and freedom that drives Natacha. From the very beginning, one thing was clear: a woman’s voice would lead the way — a reflection of Natacha’s dreams and her longing for escape.



From there, every means became a way to take flight by her side and follow her momentum: the symphonic orchestra, of course, but also a big band, guitar, bass, drums, German zither, Italian mandolin, guiro, bongos, flexatone, jaw harp, and slide whistle,... Like Natacha herself, the music is free-spirited and playful - sometimes bold, at times whimsical, but always sincere." - Erwann Chandon, Composer

Natacha (presque) hôtesse de l’air

Directed by Noémie Saglio

Cast Camille Lou, Vincent Dedienne, Didier Bourdon

Original Music Erwann Chandon

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

