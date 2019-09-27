 26845tt
|

24 | Press release

Print
music

'Natacha (Presque) Hôtesse de l’Air ' - Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Erwann Chandon

Published on 04/03/2025, 5:31 PM



Since her early childhood, Natacha has been determined to become a flight attendant to travel and discover the world. When she finds herself unwillingly involved in the theft of the Mona Lisa, she sees it as an opportunity to finally make her dream come true. Accompanied by a clumsy steward, she crosses France and Italy in a chase that could well change her life...


"The guiding idea behind the music of Natacha (Presque) Hôtesse de l’Air was to carry the audience along with the breeze of adventure and freedom that drives Natacha. From the very beginning, one thing was clear: a woman’s voice would lead the way — a reflection of Natacha’s dreams and her longing for escape.

From there, every means became a way to take flight by her side and follow her momentum: the symphonic orchestra, of course, but also a big band, guitar, bass, drums, German zither, Italian mandolin, guiro, bongos, flexatone, jaw harp, and slide whistle,... Like Natacha herself, the music is free-spirited and playful - sometimes bold, at times whimsical, but always sincere." - Erwann Chandon, Composer

Natacha (presque) hôtesse de l’air
Directed by Noémie Saglio
Cast Camille Lou, Vincent Dedienne, Didier Bourdon
Original Music Erwann Chandon
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1804565015

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/2CoJq41qYhDyndg0X6GE27

YouTube: https://youtu.be/H8VAKZWYFUc

www.plazamayorcompany.com

 

Press release published by Braoude Lydia
Published on 04/03/2025, 5:31 PM on 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

www.plazamayorcompany.com
Contact

Press release free of rights. Mention : 24presse 24presse.com

Send mail to
Braoude Lydia

Company : Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Press contact

Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Contact

Website
www.plazamayorcompany.com

Distribute
press release
Start distribution

Last press releases "music"