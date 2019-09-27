'100 millions!' - Original Soundtrack by Adrien Bekerman

music



A worker in a printing company, Patrick is a veteran of the struggle against the bosses. He is a union leader respected by all, a maestro of the picket lines, who carries high the colors of workers' fraternity and the fight against the too rich... But Patrick has just inherited a hundred million... For everyone - his wife Suzanne, his children, and even his colleagues - it is an unexpected opportunity to change their lives. Everybody... except Patrick, now a multimillionaire trade unionist, but who has no intention of upsetting his daily life, let alone giving up his ideals...





"The soundtrack of the film revolves around the characters of Patrick and Suzanne. With Nath Dumont, the director, we thought that the bass was the ideal instrument to represent Patrick, an imposing union leader. A motif of stubborn bass will recur in several parts of the film, illustrating the combativeness of the multimillionaire trade unionist who wants to remain faithful to his ideals.



For Suzanne, high, ethereal strings contrast with Patrick's heavy bass; opening a dialogue between the characters. A ritornello accompanies the couple's moments of bewilderment, shaken up by their new lifestyle.The music is performed by the magnificent musicians of the Orchestre philharmonique de Radio France and the Orchestre de l'Opéra national de Paris, which I had the pleasure of conducting". Adrien Bekerman - Composer

Crédits musicaux :



Direction d’orchestre et orchestrations : Adrien Bekerman Ingénieur du son orchestre: Philippe Laffont

Musique enregistrée aux Studios Ferber

Manageur : Jean-Christophe le Guennan

Régie d’orchestre : Philippe Nadal

Ingénieur du son pop : Jean-Philippe Badoui

Superviseur: Igor Bollender

Musique mixée au Studio Guillaume Tell

Opérateur Protools: Aurélien Thoumire

Chant: Larry-Paul Tola



