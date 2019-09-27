LAIT ET MIEL revolutionizes first steps: the launch of slippers that tell a story

fashion beauty

A unique concept that encourages the development of the imagination



LAIT ET MIEL leather slippers are distinguished by richly detailed and fun patterns that invite you to escape. Each model includes a QR code (present in its packaging) allowing parents to download, in one click, the story of the characters on the slippers, adapted to children from a very young age.



All stories are available in seven languages (French, English, German, Italian, Spanish, Dutch and Czech) and offer an original experience to stimulate children's imagination.





Captivating stories for little explorers (apprentice walkers)



Among the flagship models, the “Montgolfière” slipper, for example, transports us into the world of Eloi the elephant and Marius the sheep, two friends who, by boarding a hot air balloon, discover that sometimes you have to rise to discover all the beauties of the world. For its part, the “Dragon” model tells the touching story of Flammichou, the little dragon who learns to breathe fire under the benevolent gaze of his dad.



The creative commitment of LAIT ET MIEL



Damien Morlier, Co-founder of LAIT ET MIEL, explains: "The world of Lait et Miel, beyond offering quality leather slippers for our babies, is based on the imagination of our designer. When creating her models, she takes care to bring many details that help tell a story. Now, these stories are told and our slippers come to life."





An innovation in the service of childhood



By offering this innovative range, LAIT ET MIEL strengthens its pioneering position and offers not only a quality product, but also an enriching and fun experience for children.



The initiative could be summed up in one sentence: happy in your slippers, happy in your head. This is what the brand is committed to, promoting the well-being and development of the little ones in all their dimensions.

About LAIT ET MIEL



LAIT ET MIEL is a French company recognized for 15 years for its expertise in the design and manufacture of leather slippers and first-walker shoes for babies. Combining quality materials and creativity, the brand is committed to supporting children's first steps with products that are comfortable, aesthetic and full of stories that stimulate the imagination. LAIT ET MIEL products are currently sold by around 300 retailers in around twenty countries and plans to double its distribution network by 2026.



More information on www.lait-et-miel.fr




