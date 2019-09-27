24 | Press release
ELSYS Design expands accreditation as an ARM Approved Design Partner
Published on 03/06/2025, 10:52 AM
ELSYS Design, a leader in embedded electronic systems engineering services, is proud to announce its renewed and expanded accreditation as an Arm® Approved Design Partner.
This recognition builds upon the accreditation of its subsidiary based in Serbia, ELSYS Eastern Europe, back in 2017. Now, ELSYS Design and all its subsidiaries are accredited, further solidifying their role as trusted partners within the Arm ecosystem.
The Arm Approved Design Partner program selects leading design service companies to provide Arm customers with design and training services that enable the successful delivery of Arm-based System-on-Chips (SoCs), tailored to specific market needs.
To achieve this accreditation, ELSYS Design underwent a rigorous audit process, demonstrating its technical expertise, robust project management procedures, and a proven track record in designing Arm-based solutions. With nearly 25 years of experience in semiconductor and embedded systems design, ELSYS Design partners with most major semiconductor companies and OEMs across Europe and the United States.
Pascal Barioulet, the ELSYS Design VP of Sales, declares: "We are honored to expand our partnership as an Arm Approved Design Partner. With design centers located in France, Portugal, and Serbia with a presence in the U.S., we are well positioned to support Arm customers worldwide.
Our key differentiators include the capacity to quickly staff, ramp-up and support challenging projects with seasoned engineering teams in European time zones, very convenient for outsourced worldwide service, while fully complying with international quality and information security standards. We deliver solutions that empower our clients to innovate faster and smarter."
"The Arm Approved Design Partner program was formed to connect our customers with trusted partners and accelerate custom Arm-based designs," said Kevin Ryan, senior director, partner ecosystem marketing at Arm. "The extension of ELSYS Design’s accreditation further enables our mutual partners’ success by offering the highest-quality engineering expertise, support and services for the development of innovative Arm-based designs."
About ELSYS Design
ELSYS Design is a leading engineering company specializing in the design of embedded electronic systems, including SoC/ASIC/FPGA, electronic boards, embedded software, and systems engineering.
With 14 locations across Europe and the United States, ELSYS Design delivers tailored R&D solutions, leveraging its multi-sector expertise and flexible engagement models to accelerate clients’ innovation. Founded and managed by engineers, ELSYS Design is a subsidiary of ADVANS Group.
Where passion leads to excellence
Press release published by Mongaboure Xavier
Published on 03/06/2025, 10:52 AM on 24presse.com
Mongaboure Xavier
ELSYS Design
elsys-design.com
Contact
Press release free of rights. Mention : 24presse 24presse.com
Press contact
Mongaboure Xavier
ELSYS Design
Website
elsys-design.com
press release
Start distribution
Last press releases "entreprises"
ELSYS Design expands accreditation as an ARM Approved De...Published on 03/06/2025, 10:52 AM Cercare Medical Secures €7.4 Million in New Funding R...Published on 02/25/2025, 2:04 PM Horse & Road Joins Carsup: A strategic acquisition to en...Published on 01/17/2025, 10:40 AM PRECISION Welcomes Olivia Schmidt as Chief Commercial Of...Published on 09/01/2023, 10:54 AM ALPEN launches its first product line at Spoga Gafa, led...Published on 06/15/2023, 10:55 AM OCG-Data Pilot Receives Permits, Buoy Fabrication near c...Published on 09/29/2022, 4:11 PM Mercio wins renewed partnership with Intermarché Food I...Published on 05/19/2022, 12:55 PM Merger and acquisition: Ergalis Group acquires Swiss fir...Published on 03/02/2022, 10:55 AM HOsiHO takes over Dronestagram, the drone image sharing ...Published on 01/25/2022, 6:53 PM Firme VisionÈre, recognized in Canada for its innovativ...Published on 01/18/2022, 3:25 PM