ELSYS Design expands accreditation as an ARM Approved Design Partner

ELSYS Design, a leader in embedded electronic systems engineering services, is proud to announce its renewed and expanded accreditation as an Arm® Approved Design Partner.



This recognition builds upon the accreditation of its subsidiary based in Serbia, ELSYS Eastern Europe, back in 2017. Now, ELSYS Design and all its subsidiaries are accredited, further solidifying their role as trusted partners within the Arm ecosystem.



The Arm Approved Design Partner program selects leading design service companies to provide Arm customers with design and training services that enable the successful delivery of Arm-based System-on-Chips (SoCs), tailored to specific market needs.



To achieve this accreditation, ELSYS Design underwent a rigorous audit process, demonstrating its technical expertise, robust project management procedures, and a proven track record in designing Arm-based solutions. With nearly 25 years of experience in semiconductor and embedded systems design, ELSYS Design partners with most major semiconductor companies and OEMs across Europe and the United States.

Pascal Barioulet, the ELSYS Design VP of Sales, declares: "We are honored to expand our partnership as an Arm Approved Design Partner. With design centers located in France, Portugal, and Serbia with a presence in the U.S., we are well positioned to support Arm customers worldwide.



Our key differentiators include the capacity to quickly staff, ramp-up and support challenging projects with seasoned engineering teams in European time zones, very convenient for outsourced worldwide service, while fully complying with international quality and information security standards. We deliver solutions that empower our clients to innovate faster and smarter."



"The Arm Approved Design Partner program was formed to connect our customers with trusted partners and accelerate custom Arm-based designs," said Kevin Ryan, senior director, partner ecosystem marketing at Arm. "The extension of ELSYS Design’s accreditation further enables our mutual partners’ success by offering the highest-quality engineering expertise, support and services for the development of innovative Arm-based designs."

About ELSYS Design



ELSYS Design is a leading engineering company specializing in the design of embedded electronic systems, including SoC/ASIC/FPGA, electronic boards, embedded software, and systems engineering.

With 14 locations across Europe and the United States, ELSYS Design delivers tailored R&D solutions, leveraging its multi-sector expertise and flexible engagement models to accelerate clients’ innovation. Founded and managed by engineers, ELSYS Design is a subsidiary of ADVANS Group.

elsys-design.com

