Horse & Road Joins Carsup: A strategic acquisition to enhance Carsup’s offering and expertise across European and international markets

A strategic alliance for even more personalized services



Founded in 2014 and celebrated for its expertise in assisting automotive enthusiasts, Horse & Road has built a solid reputation for its high-quality services and human-centric approach. This partnership enables Carsup to expand its offerings, strengthen its presence in key markets, and extend its operational capabilities.





Horse & Road: A prestigious Parisian location

Located just steps away from the Eiffel Tower, Horse & Road boasts a unique and prestigious setting. This iconic site offers discerning clients an exceptional environment, enhancing the premium and personalized experience that Carsup strives to deliver across all its concierge locations.



"Horse & Road is joining Carsup with a shared vision: to redefine the experience of exceptional automobile ownership. Together, we will continue to raise industry standards with unparalleled, high-quality, and innovative services," said Samuel Lelarge, CEO of Carsup.





An evolution that benefits all enthusiasts



By integrating Horse & Road’s team and infrastructure, Carsup reinforces its position as a pioneer in next-generation automotive concierge services. This merger will provide an enriched range of services to a demanding clientele, from secure storage and operational readiness to administrative management and exclusive events organized within the Carsup Club & Services.





2025: A year of innovation



Digitalization, a cornerstone of Carsup’s DNA, will reach new heights in 2025 with significant enhancements to its mobile application. The goal is to deliver ever more innovative tools to elevate the Carsup client experience, enabling seamless service management and access to exclusive features. These advancements, set to launch in the first half of 2025, reflect Carsup’s commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation and exceeding the expectations of exceptional automobile enthusiasts.

About Carsup



Founded in 2019 by Samuel Lelarge and Frédéric Lasnier, Carsup is Europe’s leading automotive concierge service, managing nearly 2,000 automobiles across over 20 strategic locations. The company is dedicated to excellence and innovation, delivering unparalleled client experiences.





About Horse & Road



Since its inception, Horse & Road has become a trusted name in supporting luxury car enthusiasts and collectors with a service portfolio built on expertise, ethics, and passion.



For more information: www.carsup.io



