Mondial du Rhum: Paris, world capital of the Rum Ecosystem from February 12 to 14, 2025
Published on 01/08/2025, 4:43 PM
Under the theme "Humans at the heart of the Rum Ecosystem", the Mondial du Rhum will highlight two strong axes: spirit tourism, a lever of economic attractiveness, and international gastronomy, which enhances rum pairings.
- 3 days
- 10 conferences
- More than 25 countries invited
- More than 100 international speakers
- More than 3,000 participants
With the support of:
A global showcase for overseas territories and their know-how
Rum is not just a spirit: it is the fruit of a vibrant ecosystem where planters, distillers, mixologists, coopers, industrialists and scientists meet.
This edition will also bring together the key players of the overseas territories - Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, Réunion, French Polynesia, among others - whose traditions and innovations nourish the economy and influence of this dynamic sector.
Delegations from over 30 countries
With the participation of delegations from over 30 countries, including international buyers and journalists, the Mondial du Rhum has established itself as a strategic platform for trade, strengthening exports and promoting French excellence on the world stage.
Highlights and strategic partnerships
The 2025 edition is distinguished by major partnerships, notably with Bonsucro, Spirits Europe, Paris Je t’aime, Gault&Millau, Women Leading Rhum, Business France as well as several key ministries and institutions.
The G20 du Rhum 2025 will highlight not only producers, distilleries, and experts from the sector but also government representatives from various countries.
Program
Conferences and The G20 of Rum, a summit bringing together international stakeholders to discuss strategic issues and the future of this ecosystem.
Round tables dedicated to overseas territories, exploring their challenges and perspectives.
Taste experiences, demonstrations and immersive meetings with the stakeholders who shape the world of rum.
A future-oriented event: concrete opportunities for careers, employment and entrepreneurship
The Mondial du Rhum 2025 makes it a point of honor to involve young people, by opening up concrete opportunities for careers, employment and entrepreneurship.
The Mondial du Rhum 2025 is a platform for action and reflection, celebrating both traditions and modernity to build the future of the Rum Ecosystem.
Practical information
- More information: www.therumsummit.com
- Paris from February 12 to 14, 2025, Palais Brongniart
- Program: https://www.therumsummit.com/Page/8348/les-conferences
- Tickets: https://www.therumsummit.com/WebForm.aspx?fid=2425
- The press is talking about it: https://www.therumsummit.com/topic/165/la-presse-en-parle
- Press kit
- Press accreditation
