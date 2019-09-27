 26634tt
'Totem', by Maximilien Mathevon

Published on 02/24/2025, 2:16 PM



The totem is the meeting point between our world and that of the spirit, of belief: an animal emblem which watches over the world of reality and a gateway which allows a glimpse of the spiritual world.

It is this crossroads of universes that I wanted to put to music, a journey beyond appearances and certainties.

It is the sounds of the theremin which dominate Totem and accompany the synthesizers, punctuated by percussion, breaths and the didgeridoo.

TOTEM - Spirit world
Music by Maximilien Mathevon
Label Plaza Mayor Company ltd

Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1791525810

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/23iXyPKd8sK9MDy67GNN1P

YouTube: https://youtu.be/v72zVXiHhbc

www.plazamayorcompany.com

 

