'Totem', by Maximilien Mathevon

The totem is the meeting point between our world and that of the spirit, of belief: an animal emblem which watches over the world of reality and a gateway which allows a glimpse of the spiritual world.



It is this crossroads of universes that I wanted to put to music, a journey beyond appearances and certainties.



It is the sounds of the theremin which dominate Totem and accompany the synthesizers, punctuated by percussion, breaths and the didgeridoo.

TOTEM - Spirit world

Music by Maximilien Mathevon

