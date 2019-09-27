 26397tt
Jewellery: “Le Lingot” by Edenly, a ring in 100% recycled 18-karat gold

Published on 11/19/2024, 2:21 PM

Geneva, November 2024 – Edenly, master in the art of jewellery and innovation, unveils its latest creation, “Le Lingot,” a ring crafted from 100% recycled 18-karat gold. Edenly invites everyone to experience “Jewellery at its best”: luxury that is fair, timeless, and ethical, standing against disposable trends and unreasonable values. “Le Lingot by Edenly” embodies aesthetics, ethics, and fair value.

Luxury and investment

Le Lingot weighs 10 grams of 18-karat gold (750/1000) and is available at a price of €1,490 (£1260).  Far more than an exclusive piece of jewellery, this creation is designed as a sustainable investment.

Since Edenly’s founding 15 years ago, the price of gold has increased by over 300%, positioning Edenly’s creations as timeless heritage pieces from a gold expert.  Le Lingot thus represents a perfect balance between luxury craftsmanship and lasting value. This timeless piece expresses the Edenly design team’s vision of enduring artistry.


A Commitment to Ethics and Sustainability

In a dedicated effort toward a responsible future, Edenly uses exclusively 100% recycled gold for Le Lingot. Thanks to its infinitely recyclable nature, every purchase supports the principles of a circular economy. Le Lingot is crafted in France, at Edenly’s Biarritz workshop, and is individually numbered, engraved, certified, and filmed for authentication.

About Edenly

Founded in 2009 in Geneva, Edenly’s mission is to offer the finest jewellery at accessible prices. Today we count more than 50,000 satisfied customers per year, as a result of our constant search for excellence on pieces in 18 or 9 carats, including engagement rings, wedding rings or any other gold jewellery.

Edenly guarantees certified quality, competitive pricing, a wide range of creations, and ethical commitments. Edenly pieces are available on its website, edenly.com, accessible in 8 languages, as well as in its Paris boutique near Place Vendôme.

For more information: www.edenly.com


