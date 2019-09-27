Et la fête continue! (And the Party Goes On) - Original Soundtrack by Michel Petrossian

music







In Marseille, Rosa, 60, has devoted her life to her family and to politics with the same sense of sacrifice. Everyone thinks that she is unshakeable, especially since Rosa is the only one who could seal the union of the left on the eve of a decisive electoral deadline. She finally copes well with all this, until the day she falls in love with Henri. For the first time, Rosa is afraid to commit. Between the pressure of his political family and his desire to let go, the dilemma is heavy to bear.





"Et la fête continue!" - And the Party Goes On



"Writing the original music for Robert Guédiguian's new film is a great privilege and a real joy for me. We have already collaborated with Robert and producer Marc Bordure, in 2015 when I wrote a Concertino for clarinet and orchestra (soloist Philippe Berrod) for the film "Bravo, virtuoso!" by Lévon Minassian that Robert and Marc were producing. Then in 2018 it was a first collaboration as a composer for Robert, around the film "Gloria Mundi".



I don't know to what extent I have succeeded in the many challenges offered by this film, which is exactly where real cinema should be for me – arthouse cinema that reaches out to the general public. But I know that this particular experience has strongly marked my career as a composer, especially in the reflection I have on opera, and this work has opened up unsuspected perspectives that I hope to be able to explore in subsequent projects, especially in the field of music for the screen." - Michel Petrossian

With Ariane Ascaride, Jean Pierre Darroussin,...

Music by Michel Petrossian

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd



Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1760541863

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0bmDpZe9tYS66sv5UZATtR

YouTube: https://youtu.be/-rBmcx7Pu4Y

Cd Physical: https://www.cdandvinyl.cdetvinyle.fr/products/et-la-fete-continue-bande-originale-du-film-michel-petrossian-album-cd



