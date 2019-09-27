24 | Press release
Marco Fedalto - Album 'Il Cinema Suonato'
Cinema must be listened to... not just watched
Since its inception, cinema has attained artistic worth 80% of the time (if not even 90%) due to its music. This is because the visual aspect is, first of all, narrated by the musical notes which have always expressed the "unsaid" underlying the images. Therefore, cinema should firstly be played to be understood viscerally, and, only then, as something integral, scripted, acted, directed, photographed, set designed, edited acoustically and visually, and then worked by hand. Without an original score, many of the films we know and love would not be the same, and wouldn’t leave that indelible mark on our cinematic memory many years after seeing them in theaters or directly at home. In this album, "Cinema" is "Played" - hence the magnificent title - by the excellent virtuoso musicians of IL CINEMA SUONATO, a chamber orchestra created by the conductor and composer Marco Fedalto. He is the author of all the orchestrations that are so respectful of the primordial thematic form, yet offer a richly imaginative and enlightening creative interpretation. Furthermore, he is also the composer of two pieces included in the track list with a performance which is both accurate and successful in highlighting every melodic choice made on the film by the original composer, as well as wonderfully vital outside the original context.
This album is an excellent collection of single themes and suites taken from films of yesterday and today, and written by the likes of the eminent Nino Rota, Ennio Morricone, Henry Mancini, Pietro Mascagni, Yann Tiersen, as well as Fedalto himself.
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1748544003
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6zHNLkWQSQ8iGtC0FUZUP4
YouTube: https://youtu.be/Btnh1qWtuHA
Cd Physical: https://cdetvinyle.fr/products/il-cinema-suanoto-marco-fedalto-album-cd
Tracklist CD 01
01 Suite Nino Rota (Amarcord, Mia Malinconia, La Dolce Vita)
Films: Amarcord (1973) & La Dolce Vita (1960)
Composer: Nino Rota - Director: Federico Fellini
02 Suite Once Upon a Time in America (Poverty, Deborah’s Theme)
Film: C’era una volta in America (1984)
Composer: Ennio Morricone - Director: Sergio Leone
03 Comptine d'un Autre Été L'après Midi
Film: Amélie (2001)
Composer: Yann Tiersen - Director: Jean-Pierre Jeunet
04 Piano Air (Orchestral Version)
Sigla televisiva (2022)
Composer: Marco Fedalto
05 Once Upon a Time in the West
Film: C'era una volta il West (1968)
Composer: Ennio Morricone - Director: Sergio Leone
06 Moon River
Film: Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)
Composer: Henry Mancini - Director: Blake Edwards
07 Intermezzo Cavalleria
Film: Raging Bull (1980)
Composer: Pietro Mascagni - Director: Martin Scorsese
08 Happy Birthday 5/4*
Film: Mini Pet Pals (2018)
Composer: Marco Fedalto - Director: Sergio Manfio
09 Suite Nuovo Cinema Paradiso (Opening Credits, Love Theme)
Film: Nuovo Cinema Paradiso (1988)
Music: Ennio Morricone - Director: Giuseppe Tornatore
10 - Theme From The Pink Panther**
Film: The Pink Panther (1963)
Music: Henry Mancini - Director: Blake Edwards
BONUS TRACK
11 - Suite Nino Rota (Short Version)
Films: Amarcord (1973) & La Dolce Vita (1960)
Composer: Nino Rota
Director: Federico Fellini
Conductor and Orchestrator : Marco Fedalto
Flutes / Harp : Nicola Vendramin
Clarinets : Matteo Colavitto, * Francesco Socal
*F. Horn : Claude Padoan
Trumpet / F. Horn : Fabrizio Nasetti
Drum Set / Percussion : Francesca Miuzzi, * Andrea De Marchi
Piano : Marco Fedalto, ** Eleonora Daphe Del Grosso
Guitars : Lino Brotto, * Attilio Pisarri
I Violins : Katarzyna Jakubowska, * Lavinia Tassinari
II Violins : Dunja Ilic, * David Mazzacan
Violas : Eiling Labarca Bencomo, * Silvia Vannucci, Jessica Orlando
Cellos : Jakub Jakubowski, * Valentina Migliozzi, Alessandro De Felice
Double Basses : Michele Mancusi, * Luca Stefanato
Electric Bass : Raffaele Bianco
Sound Engineers : Claudio Zambenedetti, Michele Minniti
Post Production : IMPUTLEVEL Group
Recording
San Stino di Livenza (Venezia)
Teatro “Romano Pascutto”
We would like to thank Mrs. Rita Fanton for her kindness
