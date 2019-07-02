sante



Simbec-Orion announced the acquisition of Auxiliis Pharma kft assets. A full-service CRO with operations in Hungary. Specialists in paediatric, rare disease and oncology trials, as well as medical device development. The assets are transferred to newly established legal entity under the name of Simbec-Orion. Auxiliis pharma kft will continue as a device development research company.



"This strategic acquisition is an important milestone for Simbec-Orion as we continue to implement innovative strategies to access the right patient populations for our clinical trials, in oncology and rare and orphan diseases. This will consolidate our operational footprint in Eastern Europe and will represent a major operational hub to develop our service offer to suit the needs of our growing client base, market needs, and ultimately patients", Fabrice Chartier CEO Simbec-Orion.

Auxiliis operates in collaboration with the Doktor 24 - Svabhegyi- children’s clinic in Budapest: located near Auxiliis. With over 50 years in areas of paediatric treatment, the clinic has close ties in running clinical trials.



The benefits of this acquisition will build on our service offer, enhancing our rare disease and oncology service capability for our clients:

Provides an operational hub for Simbec-Orion in Central Eastern Europe (CEE) which has a global reputation for excellent levels of patient recruitment, quality site management, and quality clinical trials data

Expands our footprint and regional presence in CEE offering an excellent opportunity in building a robust site network and KOL links to facilitate patient recruitment, and enhance feasibility capabilities

Provides a platform for expansion

Through this takeover S-O will be affiliated with the Doktor 24 -Svabhegy Children Hospital, Budapest with experience in R&O and Paediatrics. With a list of existing clients that are therapeutically aligned to Simbec-Orion

Access to patients (across all major therapeutics / indications)

Access to established patient recruitment capabilities

For more information, visit www.simbecorion.com

About Simbec-Orion:



Simbec-Orion is a responsive and agile full-service CRO, with specialist expertise in clinical pharmacology, oncology, and rare diseases. Perfectly structured, we provide full-service clinical development solutions for small and mid-size drug developers – headed up by a centralised leadership team. With a focus on tailormade and scalable solutions, we’ll adapt our delivery style, communications, and operations to suit the demands of your project, helping you achieve your clinical and commercial objectives. Because our goal is the same as yours; to improve patients’ lives.





About Dr Fabrice Chartier - CEO of Simbec-Orion

Dr Fabrice Chartier holds a PhD in Molecular Genetics and a MSC in Biochemistry. He was appointed CEO of Simbec-Orion in November 2019. He had previously held the post of COO of the Simbec-Orion Group following the merger of Simbec Research and Orion Clinical Services in June 2014.

In 1998, Fabrice and Dr Alan Irvine, founded Orion Clinical Services Ltd, an international CRO operating internationally and specialised in Rare and Orphan diseases, oncology and other indications with high medical need.



In 1994, Fabrice founded for Fournier Laboratories, a medium-size French pharmaceutical company, their UK International Clinical Development Unit, specialised in Gene Therapy and Immunotherapy. Previously, he was one of the directors of an international CRO based in Paris.





About Auxiliis Pharma kft:



Auxiliis Pharma kft, is a full-service Contract Research Organisation (CRO) with extensive clinical experience in adult and paediatric trials, as well as medical device development. The company is located in Budapest (Hungary) and currently establishing a representative office in Philadelphia, PA (US). Because of our close connections to clinical investigators, we can dive into your project from day one. For example, we understand the ethics of care for children and have comprehensive experience of paediatric trials design and execution for the development of new drugs or medical devices. With more than 50 paediatricians in-house and a network of 200 paediatricians in Central Eastern Europe, our paediatric expertise is comprehensive. We can manage all aspects of your proposed trials – designing the research, implementing the trials, and submitting the final study reports for review by regulatory authorities. Our company is structured in such a way that we can provide the flexibility you need using state-of-the-art software and innovative tools.