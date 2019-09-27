Xenon150 from RING: Performance halogen bulbs

High Performance Halogen Bulb Xenon150: 150% more light



Road safety is extremely important and visibility is a vital issue for the driver at night.

Currently, many accidents occur at night or in low light conditions. Automotive lighting is an essential factor in road safety. These messages are regularly relayed by Road Safety in France. Motorists look for bulbs to see better (vehicles sometimes old), get tired less driving and ride more safely at night .



Xenon150's high light output makes it easier for motorists to see vehicles, pedestrians and signage more efficiently and quickly, which contributes to the prevention of road accidents. With up to 150% more light on the road, a longer beam of 80 meters compared to a standard bulb and a whiter 3700 K light output, Xenon150 is ideal for safer driving.











Xenon150 for maximum performance with unequalled lifetime

Ring's Xenon150 performance bulbs, are an award-winning range, of bulbs aimed at improving a vehicle's lighting in terms of performance, style and safety.

Up to 150% more light and the longest life performance halogen on the market

Up to 150% more light on the road, their life can reach up to more than 350 hours of driving, double most of the high performance bulbs on the market. Ring bulbs are ideal for all drivers who often drive at night and who want a more comfortable ride.



They are the most efficient halogen bulbs with the longest life on the market.

