Laptop: Energizer Pro Ultra, record battery life, 7 days without recharging

Up to 28 hours of actual use



The EnergyBook Pro Ultra redefines the standards of mobile computing:

Up to 7 days standby time

Up to 28 hours of intensive office use (web browsing, office work, video conferencing)

Up to 11 hours of gaming or graphic design

The cell technology guarantees remarkable endurance, with minimal degradation even after several hundred charge cycles.



Exceptional autonomy



Conceived and designed by Avenir Telecom, the exclusive worldwide licensee of the Energizer® brand for laptops, the new Energizer EnergyBook Pro Ultra is aimed at users seeking total freedom, extreme durability and exceptional battery life, all in a sleek, portable and accessible format.

Unprecedented energy capacity: 192 Wh in 4S

With its 4-cell 13,000 mAh – 4S (192 Wh) battery, the EnergyBook Pro Ultra sets a new standard for battery life in the world of laptops. Thanks to its 14.8 V voltage, this configuration is ideal for the most demanding applications such as gaming, graphic design or video editing, offering stable and continuous energy flow.

Main technical characteristics

AMD Ryzen™ 5 processor – optimized for maximum energy efficiency

RAM: 16 GB DDR4 RAM

Ultra-fast SSD storage: 512 GB in NVMe format

18-inch Full HD+ (1920 x 1200) screen – 16:10 ratio for increased comfort

Complete connectivity: USB-C, HDMI, USB 3.0, SD card reader, headphone jack

A complete range: EnergyBook Pro

The launch of the EnergyBook Pro Ultra completes the new EnergyBook Pro range, designed to meet all user profiles:

EnergyBook Pro 15: a compact, lightweight and versatile 15-inch laptop designed for professionals on the go.

EnergyBook Pro XL 18: an 18-inch model with a wide format, ideal for productivity and multimedia.

EnergyBook Pro Ultra: the ultimate version, equipped with the 13,000 mAh – 192 Wh battery, designed for intensive uses such as gaming, video creation and unlimited performance*.



Developers, creatives, entrepreneurs or nomadic users

This laptop is made for developers, creatives, entrepreneurs or mobile users. Designed to withstand demanding environments, it delivers reliable and constant power, whether you're working anywhere without fear of power cuts, or running some of the most demanding software and games.



"With the EnergyBook Pro Ultra, we’re pushing the boundaries of what laptops look like. It’s packed with power, battery life, and durability—true to Energizer’s DNA. This product embodies our vision: delivering uncompromising technology that empowers people everywhere.." — Julien Galou, Head of Marketing, Avenir Telecom

Price: 449 € ht



