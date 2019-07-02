24 | Communiqué de presse
ARTENNA, A NEXT-GENERATION ART MARKETPLACE, TO LAUNCH
Published on 04/09/2025 à 15:05
TOKYO, JAPAN – September 1, 2025 – miramiru Inc. is set to launch Artenna, a new global marketplace designed to share Japanese traditional culture and art with the world.
BRINGING JAPANESE CULTURE TO THE WORLD WITH MACOTO TEZKA'S "HYAKKI YAGYO"
FIRST PROJECT: "HYAKKI YAGYO" BY MACOTO TEZKA
The first NFT art series, "HYAKKI YAGYO: 100 YOKAI", is announced by Macoto Tezka, the acclaimed film director and visionary. Inheriting the legacy of his father, Osamu Tezuka, Macoto Tezka—a winner of the Venice Film Festival's Digital Award—brings ancient Japanese yokai to life as modern "digital amulets" using AI.
Price: ¥18,000 JPY
Limited Edition:
10 editions per yokai
Special Bonus:
All buyers get a right to view an exclusive short film directed by Macoto Tezka.
Buyers of two or more pieces receive a nonsaleable work, "Yokai's Holy Night."
"Hakuroki"
The spirit of a wolf from the mountains that has become a yokai. It leads its pack to raid mountain villages, preying on food and children.
"Mushimusume"
A young yokai who lives quietly in the city. If you let your guard down and get too close, it will possess you and drain your life force.
"Gujou"
A fearsome yokai that preys on the shadows of the world, a being feared even by other yokai. It's said to manipulate humans with malicious thoughts.
Special Bonus
"Yokai's Holy Night"
GALLERY SECTION: 10 FEATURED TARENTED ARTISTS
Artenna's gallery will feature and sell works from 10 Japanese rising artists chosen for their unique vision.
Artists include:
Candice Mana Ohno /TsukiPROD. /Number 6 Ochiai /RYHKI
Yukinojo /Hamayan /Makoto /Hideo Goto /Garack.T /takio Koizumi
CONTACT US
Akira Kado
info@artenna.io
https://artenna.io/
