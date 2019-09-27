Surface - Tv Série Soundtrack by Loic Ouaret

music





Surface - With Laura Smet and Tomer Sisley



Assigned to a police station in a small town in Occitanie after an operation that tore half of her face, Parisian police captain Noémie Chastain sees her mission of forced convalescence take a dark turn. She suddenly finds herself immersed in a disappearance case dating from twenty years earlier. A barrel containing the skeleton of a child rises to the surface of the artificial lake, at the bottom of which lies the ancient sunken village...



"The Surface score revolves around two main axes. First, a deliberately synthetic texture, designed to envelop the series in a suffocating and breathless atmosphere, almost hypnotic.



Next, the play of contrasts: between the clarity of the surface and the shadow of the depths, reflecting the bright and dark areas of history as well as the characters. Recurring musical motifs thus traverse the work, sometimes to accentuate the tension of oppressive investigations, sometimes to infuse lightness into moments of life in the village. This sonic weaving forges the unity and uniqueness of the narrative." - Loic Ouaret

Surface

Tv Série Soundtrack

By Catherine Touzet, Marie Deshaires

With Laura Smet, Tomer Sisley

Music Loic Ouaret

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Tv Série Soundtrack mixed by Loris Bernot

Orchestre à cordes - Budapest Symphony Orchestra

Conductor François Rousselot

Quatuor à cordes :

- Cyril Baleton, Akémi Fillon : violons

- âÂ Julien Gaben : alto

- âÂ Aurélien Sabouret : violoncelle



Recorded at Studio de la Menuiserie by Rémi Bourcereau

Mastering Emilie Daelemans

Executive Production of musique & agent - Time Art Music

Série produced by Quad Drama





Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/2Sd983nvRzoKYZWeVO51BZ



Deezer : https://www.deezer.com/album/804809071



YouTube : https://youtu.be/5gvJKHpFwQ4



Fanlinks : https://fanlink.tv/wFaX



www.plazamayorcompany.com

