Sultanate of Sulu: How Fuad and Omar Kiram Sold Out a Nation That Wasn't Theirs

Know Sulu is a collective of scholars committed to preserving and sharing the rich history and current realities of the Sulu people.

Deeply respectful of their heritage and culture, its mission is to offer an authentic and unfiltered look at Sulu life, honoring their history, resilience, and the challenges they continue to face in a rapidly changing world.

Know Sulu's work aims to bridge the gap between Sulu's rich past and its current struggles, ensuring that the voices of its people are heard and understood. Sulu holds a unique place in history, marked by a proud legacy of leadership, cultural richness, and resilience in the face of adversity. Yet, beyond this legacy lies a community facing complex issues, including socioeconomic challenges and underrepresentation.

Through in-depth narratives and factual testimonies, Know Sulu aims to shed light on these realities. By documenting their struggles, triumphs, and perseverance, the collective hopes to provide a space for awareness, dialogue, and understanding of what it means to be part of the Sulu community today.

This platform is more than just a testament to the past: it is a voice for the present and a call to attention to the needs and aspirations of the Sulu people. Rooted in truth and respect, Know Sulu invites those who wish to join the collective to honor the legacy and resilience of a remarkable community.

