"Filling the void left by the elimination of USAID to respond to the humanitarian emergency in Africa", by Patrick Adam de Villiers of the Madagascar Foundation

A critical humanitarian context

East Africa, which has been particularly affected by the withdrawal of American development aid, is facing a drastic humanitarian crisis. For the island of Madagascar alone, there will be a shortfall of more than $27 million by the end of 2025, as the island has benefited from over $750 million in aid over the past five years. In total, according to the United Nations, the withdrawal by the US could cause 15 million deaths worldwide, with a catastrophic impact on East Africa.

"Today, no one really knows what is happening in practically any African country", says Patrick Adam de Villiers, president of the Madagascar Foundation. "Beyond the financial flows that will dry up, there is an entire ground, monitoring, needs assessment and information feedback infrastructure that will disappear and that has to be urgently redrawn. Because the entire area is very fragile, southern Madagascar is experiencing a severe famine linked to global warming; Sudan has 1.5 million refugees being bombed by their own government; Mozambique is dealing with the rise of radical Islamism, causing civilian populations to fear for the worst; and Yemen is experiencing a catastrophic humanitarian situation. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. So, of course, replacing USAID would be impossible, but it is imperative to find new solutions to avoid disaster."





A large-scale project for a novel approach



Within this context, the Madagascar Foundation is launching an ambitious hospital ship project, inspired by the Mercy Ships model. One hundred seventy metres long and equipped with four operating theatres, the structure is intended to operate primarily in East Africa, spanning from Mozambique to Kenya, including Burundi, Uganda, and the Great Lakes region.



The ship hospital project represents a total investment of $400 million distributed as follows:

$250 million to purchase and equip the ship, as well as another boat for the supply and coastal transport necessary to operate the Hospital Ship.

$100 million for multiple convoys of 10 trucks equipped with medical imaging and analysis laboratories.

$50 million to protect the ship and its convoys.

Additionally, $40 million per year for 10 years will be required to operate the system.

"Our approach is unique", says Patrick Adam de Villiers, "Because it is a global system. So, in support of the ship itself, there will be land convoys who will initially assess the needs before its intervention, allowing a dual function: providing medical care in areas where no one has access to it, while collecting strategic information on the real situation in these countries."





Strengthening links between local associations



To do this, following the example of Madagascar, the Madagascar Foundation will rely on a network of already established local structures, including in particular the Akamasoa association of Father Pedro, the Foyer de Tonjomoha Association of Father Emeric and the "Sœurs de la Charité" (Sisters of Charity) of Father Faratsely Gaston as well as local Bishops, guaranteeing a tried-and-tested on-site approach and rigorous monitoring of the aid distributed.



"The principle is that we will not achieve anything if everyone works in their own corner", affirms Patrick Adam de Villiers, "It is imperative to extend and strengthen existing links between associations operating on site, to create synergies. The goal is to pool our resources and networks to ensure the necessary control of the delivery of aid, from the collection of food to the mouths it will feed."





Call for international mobilisation



To finance this large-scale project, the Madagascar Foundation plans to create a Global Council of Influential Women, by mobilising personalities such as Her Majesty Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al Missned, mother of the Emir of Qatar, head of the Qatar Foundation and designated ambassador of the Alliance of Civilizations (AOC) by the UN Secretary-General, Princess Sara bint Mashour Al Saud, Queen Rania, Princess Lalla Salma, Sheikha Hind Bint Maktoum, Meghan Markle, Princess Victoria of Sweden, Queen Letizia of Spain, Princess Charlene or Melania Trump, who share common commitments to children, education, health and the fight against poverty.

"We position ourselves as a bridge across religions, colours, and races", explains Patrick Adam de Villiers, "It's a positive message, which can resonate with people who are sensitive to humanitarian causes. Faced with such an unprecedented situation, we must imagine alternative financing methods. This is about maintaining aid in areas which have been abandoned by the international community. In terms of image, the impact can be considerable for donors and financial partners. A country like Saudi Arabia, for example, which is currently engaged in a profound transformation of its image and international positioning by Prince Mohammed bin Salman, could gain significant strategic benefit from supporting such an initiative."

About Patrick Adam de Villiers



Patrick Adam de Villiers has over 40 years of management experience and serves as President of the Madagascar Association. He is also the founding President of the Madagascar Foundation and the Adam de Villiers Foundation.



A financier by training, during his career he has led global projects in Africa, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East and the United States. Specialising in international trade, business creation and reorganisation, joint venture creation, and partnerships with both private and governmental entities, he has been a private advisor to several presidents and governments outside of France. He then served as a consultant for international banks for over 10 years.





About the Madagascar Foundation



Founded in 2012, the Madagascar Foundation is a non-profit organisation with US tax-exempt status (501c3) whose mission is to energise and encourage donations from around the world to provide emergency aid to the most vulnerable populations on the island of Madagascar. In addition to providing emergency food aid, the association participates in housing construction and promotes access to education.



The Foundation has also been involved in implementing a ship hospital project for several years, whose mission is to assist civilian populations on the coasts of East Africa, the Middle East, and the Indian Ocean, without distinction of race, sex, or religion.

www.madagascar-foundation.org/en