ReadyWise UK and Allprepare B.V. Partner to Boost Emergency Food Preparedness Across Europe

London, UK - In response to growing geopolitical tensions, climate disruptions, cyber threats, and public health risks, the European Union has urged its 450 million citizens to stockpile food, water, and other essentials to last at least 72 hours.



This call to action reflects a broader shift in the EU’s security strategy, following appeals from the US for Europe to take greater responsibility for its own defense.



To meet this rising demand for civilian readiness, ReadyWise UK has announced a strategic partnership with Allprepare B.V., the Netherlands’ leading emergency preparedness retailer. Together, they will deliver long-term emergency food supplies to households, businesses, institutions, and NGOs across Benelux, France, and Germany.



ReadyWise’s freeze-dried meals offer a shelf life of up to 25 years, making them a reliable solution for both emergency situations and outdoor lifestyles.

"Emergency food preparedness is no longer niche - it’s essential," said Rik Roorda, Managing Director of Allprepare B.V. "This partnership allows us to meet growing demand and provide families and organizations with dependable, long-lasting, and tasty food solutions."



"This is about more than food - it’s about resilience," added Kim Berknov, Director & VP EMEA at ReadyWise UK. "We’re empowering people to take control of their future. Food preparedness has become the new insurance policy for uncertain times."

Why This Matters Now



Geopolitical instability and supply chain vulnerabilities continue to threaten food security. Extreme weather events - including floods, wildfires, and power outages - are becoming more frequent and severe. Public awareness of emergency preparedness is surging across Europe.



ReadyWise and Allprepare are responding with scalable, accessible solutions that support both emergency readiness and everyday outdoor living.





Availability



Products are available now via:

About ReadyWise UK



ReadyWise is a global leader in emergency food solutions, with operations in Salt Lake City and London. Its freeze-dried meals are designed for emergency preparedness, everyday convenience, travel, and outdoor use, with a shelf life of up to 25 years.





About Allprepare B.V.



Allprepare is a top-tier e-commerce provider of emergency preparedness products in the Netherlands, Germany, and France. Its offerings include long-term food storage, generators, water purification systems, and survival kits, across Benelux, France and Germany.




