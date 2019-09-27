A 9-year-old girl passes the baccalauréat thanks to IsoSet: a French teaching method that is revolutionising traditional education

youth







IsoSet: an approach that is reinventing school



IsoSet is based on a simple yet powerful idea: learning faster and more effectively without compromising children's psychological and social wellbeing. While traditional schools rely on a linear progression, accumulating educational content, IsoSet offers:

, free from any redundancy. Personalised support , guaranteeing wellbeing and motivation.

"This achievement is no miracle, but the result of a proven method," stressed Hugo Sbai, IsoSet pioneer. "We are demonstrating that children, when supported with the right tools, can progress much more quickly than we might imagine, while remaining happy and well-rounded."





A strong sign for education in the 21st century



While the government is now setting guidelines for the use of AI in schools, IsoSet reminds us that the future of education rests first and foremost on a method that is tailored to pupils' real needs. This child's performance proves that it is possible to combine academic success with personal balance and preparation for the world of tomorrow.





An educational turning point



If the IsoSet method were integrated more widely into school curricula, it would enable us to:

lower the average age at which students earn their baccalauréat,

accelerate and personalise access to higher education,

train young people to adapt quickly to changes in the labour market,

and ensure a balanced and socially rich childhood.

The story of this 9-year-old girl represents a major turning point: education is not just a matter of time, but a matter of method.

About IsoSet



IsoSet is a French organisation dedicated to optimising educational pathways. For over ten years, it has guided hundreds of students towards spectacular successes, from passing the baccalauréat at age 9 to earning a doctorate at age 17. Today, IsoSet puts its expertise at the service of children, adults and businesses to make learning faster, more effective and deeply human.



https://www.isoset.fr





