Poland Strengthens Emergency Preparedness: ReadyWise UK Partners with ABC Koncept

entreprises

London, UK / Warsaw, Poland

Sharing borders with Belarus and Ukraine, Poland faces heightened risks that underscore the importance of first-line emergency preparedness. This collaboration reflects both companies’ commitment to making preparedness accessible and dependable. ReadyWise offers a wide range of great-tasting emergency food products with a shelf life of up to 25 years—ensuring security and peace of mind in uncertain times.

ABC Koncept actively promotes and distributes ReadyWise products through its dedicated e-commerce platform www.megazapas.pl and a nationwide reseller network. The company also partners with Schrony Sp. z o.o. (www.schronpubliczny.pl) to integrate food preparedness with physical protection solutions.

“Food preparedness has become a pressing priority in Poland,” said Marian Zielinski, CEO of ABC Koncept Sp. z o.o. “Recent events have highlighted the importance of readiness for families, businesses, and institutions. By partnering with ReadyWise, we can deliver long-term food solutions that provide security and confidence.”

“Poland is increasingly aware of the need for preparedness,” added Kim Berknov, Director, ReadyWise UK. “This partnership ensures that Polish households and organizations have access to dependable emergency food supplies. Preparedness is not just practical—it’s a responsible way of living.”

As civilian readiness becomes a defining priority in 2025, ReadyWise and ABC Koncept are committed to helping people stay one step ahead.

For more information, visit readywise.co.uk and megazapas.pl.

Media Contacts

Kim Berknov,

info@readywise.co.uk

Marian Zielinski

info@abckoncept.pl



About ReadyWise



ReadyWise is a global leader in emergency food solutions, with hubs in Salt Lake City and London. We produce high-quality, great-tasting freeze-dried meals with a shelf life of up to 25 years—ideal for everyday convenience, outdoor adventures, and emergency readiness.

Learn more at readywise.co.uk.



About ABC Koncept Sp. z o.o.

ABC Koncept is a Poland-based company dedicated to strengthening resilience for households, businesses, institutions, and NGOs. Our mission is to make preparedness accessible to all.

Learn more at megazapas.pl.