Emergency Food Preparedness in France: ReadyWise Teams Up with INUKA

With unpredictability becoming the norm in 2025, preparedness has never been more critical. From floods and power outages to other unforeseen events, having dependable, long-lasting food provisions ensures resilience and peace of mind. ReadyWise’s freeze-dried meals are designed to provide practical support during crises while also fitting everyday outdoor and travel needs.



“Food preparedness is going mainstream,” said Marc Sayag, Managing Director of INUKA. "As the leader in survival and preparedness products in France, we believe ReadyWise’s offering aligns perfectly with our mission. This partnership allows us to better serve families, institutions, and organisations by helping them prepare for the unexpected."



Kim Berknov, Director & VP EMEA at ReadyWise UK, added: "We’re proud to team up with INUKA to expand access to our emergency food kits. This partnership is about more than products - it’s about empowering people to plan ahead, protect themselves, and take preparedness seriously in a changing world."



Whether preparing for outdoor adventures or safeguarding the home, civilian readiness is becoming a defining priority in 2025. Together, ReadyWise and INUKA are helping people across France stay one step ahead.



For more information, explore the full range of emergency preparedness solutions at readywise.co.uk and inuka.fr.

About ReadyWise UK



ReadyWise, a leader in emergency food, with hubs in Salt Lake City and London, produces high-quality, great-tasting freeze-dried food with a shelf life of up to 25 years. Designed for quick weekday meals, travel, and outdoor adventures - and for reliable emergency readiness - we serve households, businesses, institutions, and NGOs.



About Inuka



Inuka is an online retailer specializing in outdoor, trekking, and survival equipment. Its product line includes freeze-dried meals, survival rations, clothing, optical and navigation tools, and tactical gear. With a mission to make resilience and adventure accessible to all.



Contact

Kim Berknov

