24 | Press release
PR displayed 4513 times
MAGflex Pivot Slim Inspection Lamp
Published on 01/29/2019, 2:56 PM
Designed for workshops
The MAGflex Pivot combines small size with powerful light. This foldable lamp was designed to be very practical, efficient and small to integrate ideally into the world of workshops. It emits an exceptional brightness of up to 400 lumens of white light close to natural light (6000K), for comfortable working conditions.
Various hanging devices
It is equipped with various hanging devices, including magnets, which allows hands-free use, a very practical advantage in a workshop environment, especially when working with the hood open or underneath a vehicle in a garage bay. Rechargeable and cordless, the lamp comes with several rechargeable replacement batteries.
Dimmer to adjust light
Easily control the light level using the dimmer on/off switch. This makes it possible to provide the best light exposure for each work situation, thus avoiding overexposure and glare or underexposure and associated difficulties.
- Rechargeable and cordless
- Multi-axis rotation and tilt for full angle illumination
- Slim design to illuminate the smallest of spaces
- Dimmer on/off switch to adjust light
- LED charge indicator
- Fully foldable, pocket-sized
- Multiple magnets and hanging hook for hands-free working
- High-power LED torch function for a focused light
Adapted to the requirements of professional automotive mechanics
Jim Gross, Product Manager of the MAGflex Pivot, as well as the rest of Ring’s inspection lighting range added: “The MAGflex Pivot has been designed and developed keeping in mind all the constraints of workshop work: perfect brightness, very compact design, foldable, adjustable to reach the most difficult places, only 6 mm thick with a white and comfortable LED light.”.
The MAGflex Pivot is part of the MAGflex range, a well-known range that has won numerous awards and is recognised by the professional world of automotive repairs. The MAGflex Pivot, like all Ring Automotive products, has passed the RING ISO:9001 laboratory tests to ensure that it meets all the quality standards demanded by customers.
REIL3900HP
Retail price : €59.99
More details : www.ringautomotive.com/en/product/RIL3900HP
About Ring Automotive
Ring Automotive, founded in England more than 40 years ago, is today one of the world's leading suppliers of automotive lighting and electrical accessories for vehicles. Constantly at the forefront of innovation, its products are now distributed in more than 70 countries.
For more information: www.ringautomotive.com
Press release published by Masseillou Audrey
Published on 01/29/2019, 2:56 PM on 24presse.com
Masseillou Audrey
RING Automotive
www.ringautomotive.com
Contact
Press release free of rights. Mention : 24presse 24presse.com
Press contact
Masseillou Audrey
RING Automotive
Website
www.ringautomotive.com
press release
Start distribution
Last press releases "tech"
IT Professionals Survey Launched Europe-wide...Published on 05/22/2024, 5:13 PM Tour de France 2023: bad internet along the whole route...Published on 07/27/2023, 12:30 PM Aerosol Valve & Actuator Leader PRECISION announces the ...Published on 01/25/2023, 4:19 PM Motorcycles : a new carbon wheel generation...Published on 11/23/2021, 12:29 PM Clearsy obtains a new SIL2 certification...Published on 11/03/2021, 3:20 PM A new SIL 2 certification awarded to CLEARSY, for a disp...Published on 06/09/2021, 5:43 PM Serious Factory produces a Serious Game for PSA for an i...Published on 04/01/2021, 5:03 PM Mobile: Mount and charge your phone at the same time wit...Published on 11/18/2020, 12:07 PM Infizio reveals the future of energy autonomy for smartp...Published on 07/21/2020, 7:15 AM Information alert : Hack In Paris 2020 - postponement to...Published on 04/15/2020, 12:56 PM