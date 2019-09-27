press release

finance





(Ricardo Kaufmann and Jeremy Toubul)



In his new role, Mr. Kaufmann will work closely with the Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Brokerage teams to accelerate strategic growth initiatives, further strengthen client relationships, and contribute to the continued development of Lior Global Partners in Monaco and across the Americas.

He will collaborate closely with the leadership teams already in place across each business line, including *Nahra Chalouhi, Head of Wealth Management for the MENA region, and Christophe Barraud, Head of Discretionary Portfolio Management and Research.

"Ricardo's extensive international experience, entrepreneurial mindset, and deep understanding of international wealth management make him a natural fit for Lior Global Partners. As we continue to expand our Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Brokerage activities, his expertise and network will play a key role in supporting our next phase of growth." - Jeremy Touboul, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lior Global Partners

Mr. Kaufmann brings more than thirty years of experience in international financial markets, with a distinguished career spanning private banking, asset management, and brokerage services. He will contribute to the firm's overall development by supporting cross-functional initiatives and helping create new business opportunities across its various divisions.

Prior to joining Lior Global Partners, Mr. Kaufmann served as *Head of Private Banking at Julius Baer Monaco. He has also held senior positions at leading international financial institutions, including **Bank of America, Bulltick Capital Markets, BTG Pactual, and J. Safra Sarasin*, across the Americas and Europe.

Throughout his career, Mr. Kaufmann has developed extensive expertise in advising high-net-worth families on complex wealth structuring and investment strategies. He has particular experience managing cross-border relationships with international clients across Latin America, Europe, and the United States.

About LIOR Global Partners

LIOR Global Partners is an independent wealth and asset management firm based in Monaco, operating under an open-architecture model to provide truly tailored solutions. Founded in 2021 by Jeremy Touboul and regulated by the CCAF, the firm supports private and institutional clients in the management, growth, and transfer of their wealth. Its expertise spans wealth management, asset management, and financial markets services, with an approach built on excellence, transparency, innovation, and an international perspective.



www.lior-gp.com





