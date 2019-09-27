CLEARSY passes a new major milestone : ERSA is joining CLEARSY

entreprises



This acquisition enables CLEARSY to access new markets, especially abroad. ERSA has a wide range of simulators for training (operational simulator or traffic simulator, EVC or DMI simulator), a range of test benches for onboard systems (ETCS OBU) or trackside systems (RBC), as well as software for an ETCS DMI for baseline 2 and baseline 3. Some tools (TSW, TSD) are also widely used in the frame of European projects.



Based in Strasbourg, in the heart of Europe, ERTMS unit of CLEARSY has started to be known for various activities such as the design of a tool facilitating the understanding of baseline 3 braking curves, and the development of software for the ETCS DMI SIL 2.



Both companies will combine their expertise and skills to harmonise our solutions and offer services and products ever more innovative and safe.





