DynFi : the new software that simplifies management of ﬁrewalls

The only management tool for Open Source ﬁrewalls

Noting that there is no centralized management tool to administer ﬁrewalls such as pfSense and OPNSense, the ToDoo company, expert in network security for over 17 years, launches its latest innovation: DynFi

Millions of people use Open Source ﬁrewalls, so it is to them and more particularly to CIOs, CSOs, and CTOs, that the DynFi software is directed.





Accelerating maintenance and monitoring operations

DynFi, developed in Java, allows you to control hundreds of ﬁrewalls through a simple and ergonomic GUI.

A great time saver for CIOs

DynFi updates all your ﬁrewalls in parallel and in a click, accelerating CIOs' reaction capabilities for dramatically improved security.

A veritable dashboard of your ﬁrewall group, DynFi is the essential tool that allows customized management of your equipment.







At the cutting edge of security

DynFi enables centralized handling of ﬁrewall and NAT rules, greatly simplifying ﬁrewall update operations.

Thanks to the extensive use of encryption techniques, DynFi securely accesses all your ﬁrewalls and automatically retrieves essential information: conﬁgurations, usage graphs, system status, and processes. This information is then analyzed and stored in an encrypted manner in DynFi.

Competitive and sliding scale pricing

DynFi is easily installed on any Linux or FreeBSD system. It can be downloaded freel and is completely free of charge for up to three ﬁrewalls managed, beyond that a licensing system applies.

The prices range from € 3.5 to € 10 per month per hardware, depending on the number of ﬁrewalls managed and the frequency of invoicing.

DynFi is available in SaaS mode (hosted) or On Premise mode (self-hosted), in addition, a Managed Services offer allows Todoo teams to take over the complete management of your ﬁrewall group.



