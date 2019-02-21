Nine days at the International Agriculture Show 2019 : what’s not to be missed





#IMMINENCE, THE QUEEN OF CATTLE WHO REIGNS OVER PAVILLON 1



This year, she comes from the north, nicknamed her Highness, and raised on the farm of breeder Gilles Druet of Saint-Aubin, in l’Avesnois-Thiérache. Located in pavilion 1 for the duration of the fair, her Highness is a Northern Blue, ch’ti and proud of it. Curious, affectionate and untamed, she is already a star.





MORE THAN 4000 ANIMALS ON DISPLAY - PAVILLON 1/2/4/5.2/7.1



Throughout the duration of the Fair, the most beautiful specimens will be on display for the General Agricultural Competition in the hope of winning this prestigious prize. An occasion not to be missed, by visitors or the general public attending the International Agricultural Fair.



The Learning Farm located in Pavilion 4 houses the most beautiful species of rabbits, chickens and many other animals present throughout the Fair. From the barn, to the sheep pen to the stables, visitors can meet cattle, goats, sheep, not to mention donkeys and dogs. The Learning Farm is especially designed for children (but not exclusively!) who can touch, stroke and interact with the animals at the Discovery Workshop located in the heart of the farm.



Each day from 10h00 until 12h00 and then from 13h30 until 17h00, twelve workshops are organised. In twenty minutes, these workshops allow you to discover an ancient species of poultry for example, learn how to create an inviting outdoor space or even protect the biodiversity of ones garden.



For dog and cat lovers, make sure to visit Pavilion 7.1 which will accommodate the finest cat and dog breeds throughout the duration of the Fair. And for those who dream of escaping to higher altitudes without travelling too far, one can meet breeds of animals and livestock from around the world, including: camels, llamas, dromedaries, yaks and goats from Somalia, all located in Pavilion 5.2.





THE MILKING STATION - PAVILION 1



Taking place each day, five hundred milking cattle frequent the milking station, producing forty thousand litres of milk which are then sent to the dairy at St Denis de l’Hotel, collaborators of the 2019 Fair. An additional opportunity to discover the daily life of breeders.





THE EXHIBITION THAT HONORS THE TALENTS OF FRENCH AGRICULTURE - PAVILIONS 1 / 2.2



Like every year, the passageway between pavilions one and 2.2 comes alive with the embodiment of the years theme. In this case, the International Agricultural Fair has decided to focus on the men and women of the industry, and their skills. Therefore it is natural that photography takes pride of place on this occasion. A collections of works is displayed hanging from the branches of 'trees of talent' made in raw wood. And to this has been added information placards illustrating all one needs to know abut the men and women featured. This gives the visual effect of a tree bursting with foliage, formed by the talents of these men and women.



In order to best organize the location, four zones were created to highlight the various agricultural professions: livestock, plant, local products, services and trades.



This presents an opportunity to best represent the four worlds of the International Agriculture Fair and to promote the General Agricultural Competition in all its diversity: animals, young people, products and wines.



In addition, visitors can stop and pose throughout their photographic journey to take selfies at the 'insta-spot' located at each of the four zones.





THE OVENS OF THE FAIR - PAVILLION 2.2



From the baguette, to focaccia, from pitta breads to maghreb loafs… each day bakers of the National Institute host French and foreign bread making demonstrations using French cultivated flour. At any moment of the day, children can make their own soft, wheat bread and leave with their own freshly made bread from the Fair/Exhibition.





A PLANT ODYSSEY - PAVILLION 2.2



A stop at the center of the Plant Odyssey is a must to participate in the "Landscape Game", the first escape game that offers a true immersion experience in the French plant world. Between hunting for objects, identifying produce, making decisions on their use, calculations to be deciphered ... the experiment is a playful and educational means of exploring French agricultural know-how, the different French vegetable products, their outlets but also the job of farmer and his role in respect to the environment and the preservation of the French countryside.





THE GOURMET TREATS THAT TEASE THE SENSES- PAVILLONS 3 / 5.1 / 5.2



The International Agricultural Show is a real showcase of the flavors of France, the overseas territories and the world. Products from French terrains, exotic dishes from the islands and specialties from the five continents are on display and take us on a journey through the flavors of France and beyond. Restaurants, markets, demonstrations ... a change of scene is guaranteed, because opening oneself up to discovery means also immersing oneself in the agricultural and food culture of other countries: meeting their producers, discovering their expertise and tasting their finest products.





THE RELAXATION SPACES - PAVILLONS 2.1/ 4 / 5.2 / 7.1



Four dedicated areas called AGRI'DETENTE (relaxation spaces) are available to visitors with educational activities offered daily to meet the needs of smaller ones and their families. Pavilion 2.1 : Introduction to Pony’s - Every day from 9h to 19h, the French Horse Riding Federation offers encounters with Pony’s . On site, a touch-screen terminal and the FFE teams help visitors to find a club near their home, a family trek, a pony camp or a trial session for their children....

Pavilion 4: Construction of cabins with MaCabane and Escape game "The war of space polluters" with GRDF to discover Biomethane and BioGNV.

Pavilion 5.2: Agri'Run - Obstacle courses in straw bales, shifting tractor tyres, wheelbarrows to push ... this extraordinary 1-on-1 race will definitely challenge visitors.

Pavilion 7.1: Canine Demonstrations - displays of "dog dancing", canine massage and sweet making, fun workshops to get to know our four-legged friends.

WHAT KIND OF VISITOR ARE YOU? Find out in our quiz!



www.salon-agriculture.com

rubrique animations

This year once again AGRI'MALIN accompanies visitors on their journey. And their number one advice makes sense! "Be smart, consider using public transport"



