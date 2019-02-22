Mailify delivers marketing intelligence for all companies



The new features provide users innovative ways to optimize their marketing activities. Here is a closer look at the latest additions.





Multi-trigger workflows Users can now take the next step in automating their marketing campaigns, by building multi-message workflows. Essentially, this means adapting the messages that are triggered throughout the workflow, based on behavioral analysis of the contacts. An email opening, a click on a link or cta-button, or the occurrence of a specific event... The course of the workflow is tailored accordingly for each segment. This advanced automation of email and SMS communication, engages recipients more by sending the right message to the right person, at the right time. Ultimately saving users considerable amount of time. Even though the technology behind this feature is complex, the simplicity of the platform in terms of use, is maintained.





Predictive sending intelligence Sarbacane’s R&D teams have developed an algorithm based on AI, that can determine the exact moment when each individual recipient, according to their unique characteristics, will be most likely to read an email.





Redesigned interface In addition to the new features here above, version 6.2 also brings an optimized user experience (UX). A restructuring of the menus contributes to a more ergonomic design and intuitive navigation experience, for easy access to the most advanced information and functionalities. A new browsing method now applies to the global Campaigns and Statistics menus. Campaign data is centralized on one single dashboard, providing users a birdseye overview of their campaigns across all channels, i.e. email, SMS, and automated campaigns. Furthermore, the creation process for standard and automated campaigns are optimized to grant users easier access to different parts of the process, especially the editing phase.





Coming up Moving forward, Sarbacane plans to introduce several other intelligent features, which will be available to Exclusive clients, in future releases. One of the upcoming features comes in the form of a universal search field. This search field, accessible from the top navigation bar throughout the app, will enable users to search across the entire tool. All search results will be displayed instantly, creating shortcuts to various elements, such as campaigns, databases, email templates, and statistics. This anticipated UX optimization, and the latest release mark Sarbacane’s innovation journey and the company’s ambition for this year. "Linking and syncing data from our users' various other tools, as well as campaign processing, targeting and automation, are key components of our strategy," says Sarbacane’s founder, Mathieu Tarnus. "This is how we will further contribute to the success of our customers". With these R&D investments, Sarbacane confirms its leading position in the world of marketing solutions for SMEs, and gives them access to state-of-the-art technology. The high-end positioning of the French company also allows it to transition into the market of large enterprises in search of marketing solutions that deliver on flexibility and simplicity, without compromising performance.



About Sarbacane Founded in 2001 and based in France, Sarbacane created Mailify, a marketing software for email, SMS and automated campaigns. With several powerful features, as well as a personalized coaching service, Sarbacane helps businesses all over the world build winning marketing operations, and ensures their success. In 2018, the group, led by Mathieu TARNUS and with 80 employees, achieved a turnover of +10 million euros. Currently, Sarbacane has over 10,000 customers and 200,000 users, in more than 90 countries. The company’s ambition is to reach 20 million turnover by 2022.



Sarbacane Software 3 Avenue Antoine Pinay

P.A. des Quatre Vents

59510 Hem - FRANCE





Contact Press Marie Balland

marie.balland@sarbacane.com

Tél; : +33 328 328 040

www.mailify.com



