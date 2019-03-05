 24presse logo   chercher communique Chercher
Communiqué de presse Mardi 05 Mars 2019

HAVA3D has become the exclusive distributor of Kimya 3D filaments in France

At the Global Industries Expo in Lyon on the 5th of March, ARMOR and HAVA3D will launch their official distribution partnership of Kimya filaments at Makershop & Neofab booth.
 


HAVA3D, the leader in 3D printing technology choses Kimya - 3D materials by ARMOR

HAVA3D, the french leader in additive manufacturing, will be the only company offering 3D Kimya filaments via the distributeur SOTEC3D, one of three branches of the group along with Neofab and Makershop.


Vincent Albert, President  of HAVA3D :

vincent albert Hava3D"The Kimya 3D filaments have the notable advantage of being produced with the approval of printing manufacturers Ultimaker and Raise3D that we alone sell on the market.

We were immediately convinced by the quality and performance of the Kimya products and the diversity of the range. We are delighted to announce today that the Kimya filaments will be available via SOTEC3D and our other resale distributers."


ARMOR continues its implementation strategy on the additive manufacturing market

It is a distribution collaboration that marks an important strategic turning point for ARMOR. Indeed, the Nantes based industrialist is turning more and more towards the design and production of "on-demand" high-performance 3D materials. Aware that international industrial groups are seeking to make the most of the possibilities of 3D printing, ARMOR designs tailor-made solutions for them.

By partnering with the leader in additive manufacturing solutions HAVA3D, ARMOR has decided to entrust the distribution of its Kimya® 3D filament lines to a recognized partner in France in order to focus on its own expertise: the formulation and production of innovative materials for the printing of technical parts.


Pierre-Antoine Pluvinage, Business Development Director ARMOR 3D :

Pierre-Antoine Pluvinage armor 3D"It is a great satisfaction for ARMOR to entrust HAVA3D with the distribution of our Kimya® products.The experience and reputation of HAVA3D will be a real plus to introduce our Kimya® filaments to as many people as possible.

In addition, the association with Neofab will allow us to respond efficiently to the needs of industrialists by providing them with custom-made machines and materials with high added value."
 


About HAVA3D:

Composed of three branches: Makershop, SOTEC3D and Neofab, HAVA3D is the French specialist and the national leader in the distribution and marketing of additive manufacturing solutions. The group supports all its customers in a global approach throughout the process of integrating additive manufacturing technologies, far beyond the mere commercialization of equipment.

Their qualified and dynamic teams are focused around four key values (Expertise, Flexibility, Reactivity and Innovation) to efficiently support their clients with any integration issues.

Through their three branches, HAVA3D responds to a complete market demand ranging from the support of TPE, SME / SMI but also to large groups and recognized international manufacturers.

More informations :  www.hava3d.com / www.makershop.fr.


About ARMOR:

ARMOR is an expert in ink formulation and thin coating on thin film.

The group is the world leader in the design and manufacture of thermal transfer ribbons dedicated to the printing of variable data for traceability on labels and flexible packaging.

As well as being  the European leader in innovative and sustainable printing and consumables services, the group is a pioneer in the development and production of industrial inks and innovative materials such as organic solar films, coated collectors for electric batteries and filaments tailor-made for additive manufacturing.

With an international presence, ARMOR has nearly 1,900 employees in some 20 countries. It achieved a turnover of 256 M € in 2017. The group invests nearly € 30 million each year in research and development. ARMOR is a responsible and committed player in the service of societal innovation.

More informations : www.armor-group.com
 

