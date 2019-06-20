Hack In Paris 2019: The 9th edition of the international cybersecurity event is fast approaching!

Sysdream, the Cybersecurity Division of the Hub One group, is organizing the event Hack In Paris, which will take place from the 16th to the 20th of June 2019 at the Maison de la Chimie, in the heart of Paris. On this occasion, cybersecurity professionals and passionate will gather around a very rich and diverse program and will have the opportunity to interact with international speakers.

"We are very happy to organize this 9th edition of Hack In Paris, rich in content, novelties and partners. This international event is a major meeting point for the cyber community. It allows the development of knowledge, to share its own experience and find solutions to overcome cybercrime" explains Olivier Franchi, Sysdream’s CEO, the Cybersecurity division of the Hub One group.





During these 5 days, Sysdream will provide to its attendees:



- Trainings in cybersecurity suitable for all levels: this year, exclusively in France, a training NotSoSecure "Advanced web Hacking" will be available and will allow attendees to practice on advanced technical Web attacks on the server side (SSRF, XXE, SQL, Injection, etc.) in addition to flagships Hack In Paris trainings: Corelan "Advanced".



- Talks organized and held by passionate for passionate: hacking with "Abusing Google Play Billing for fun and unlimited credits!", experience feedbacks, practical knowledge, and even 0-day with Eoin Carroll’s conference, who is a cybersecurity researcher for McAfee…



- Workshops (from 45minutes up to 2 hours) around topics like IoT*, BLE**, pentests … with the watchword: “fun learning, without headache”!



- Live entertainment: . A Jeopardy to test our knowledge on cybersecurity in a relaxed atmosphere. 3 teams will be confronted for an hour and half on « cyber culture » questions in order to win prizes!



. A Wargame organized by Sysdream’s team (the Cybersecurity division of the Hub One group) for two days, onsite and online through the platform MALICE. In a team or alone, the main goal is to obtain as much flags as possible!



. A Bug Bounty (Live Hacking Event), organized in partnership with Yogosha during a relaxed and networking evening on Wednesday the 19th of June on the Concorde Atlantique boat.

Practical information:



Dates: from the 16th to the 20th of June 2019

Venue: Maison de la Chimie, 28 rue Saint Dominique 75007 Paris

Detailed program: https://hackinparis.com/

Registration and the online ticketing service will stay open until the beginning of the event: https://hackinparis.com/store/





About Sysdream



Sysdream is the cybersecurity division of the Hub One Group. It provides corporate customers, both public and private, in France and abroad, with a wide range of solutions focused on technical and organizational auditing, IT security training and cyber-training. In terms of infrastructure protection, it has an innovative approach to the implementation of a SOC (Security Operating Centre).



To address the issues of cybersecurity of today and tomorrow, it draws on its research laboratory & technology watch. Since it is independent of any hardware or software solution, it can guarantee perfect objectivity in its recommendations and the technical choices operated for its customers. Sysdream is PASSI (Information Systems Security Auditing Service Providers)-certified by the ANSSI (French National Agency for Information System Security).



Sysdream is behind the creation of major events such as Hack In Paris, an event dedicated to cybersecurity professionals, and La Nuit du Hack (Hacking Night), the biggest annual convention for ethical hacking in France.



More information on: Sysdream.com





*Internet of Things

**Bluetooth Low Energy








