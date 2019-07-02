culture

Who



Klaus Guingand is an artist who has been encouraged by gallery owner Leo Castelli and supported by art critic Pierre Restany, two legends in the history of art.



He is known for his immortalization of the shadows of 200 celebrities, who posed for and co-authored the works: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jasper Johns, Steven Spielberg, Kate Moss, Iggy Pop, Helmut Newton, Yayoi Kusama and others.



In 1995, he exhibited at the Louvre in Paris and sold 100 of his Ombres (Shadows) paintings at auction to support the fight against AIDS. In 2015, he became the only artist to ever create a global work of art, Art Warning the World. The work defends freedom, and features 200 artists living in the 200 countries of the world.





An NFT valued at 1 million dollars



Klaus Guingand will be putting himself up for auction in the form of an exclusive NFT Title of Ownership with an estimated value of 292 ETH, or 1 million dollars. The auction also includes two NFT videos, one of his heartbeat, the other of his first dream, as well as 37 NFT photos of his most recent echocardiogram.



“These NFTs are the foundation of a story I’ll be telling with NFTs.” - Klaus Guingand.







When and where



The auction will start on October 21, and will last 15 days

Location : OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace.





The first time an NFT Title of Ownership for an artist has ever been sold



It’s the very first time that an NFT Title of Ownership for an artist has been for sale in a marketplace. The idea is surprising, and yet we're all trying to sell ourselves in one way or another. The collector who buys this title will store it in their cryptocurrency wallet as indisputable proof that they are the only person in the world to own an artist.





The very first "heartbeat" NFT to be sold



The heart is the main vital organ of the human body. The “very first NFT dream to be sold.” Dreams have always fascinated and intrigued humankind. These are the first cardiology NFTs to be sold. According to the artist, “Art is inside of us too.”



NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have transformed the worlds of art, video games, luxury, music, sports, events and real estate. An NFT by the artist Beeple was recently sold for 69.3 million dollars.





About NFTs



An NFT is a virtual cryptographic unit of data stored on a blockchain with unique identification codes, metadata and a certification. NFTs are currently transforming the worlds of art, video games, luxury, music, sports, events and real estate. Christie's sold an NFT by the artist Beeple for 69.3 million dollars.





Press contact



Klaus Guingand

klaus.guingand2@gmail.com



Auction : https://opensea.io/Klaus_Guingand



www.klaus-guingand.net

www.instagram.com/klaus_guingand

www.facebook.com/Klaus-Guingand

twitter.com/KLAUS_GUINGAND