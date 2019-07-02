internet

The results of the study can be found on the pCloud blog.

Baar, Switzerland - pCloud, a leading cloud storage and file-sharing service provider, announced the results of its cybersecurity study today. The study, which surveyed 15,000 people worldwide, found that the age of information and technology has led to an increase in awareness about online security.

As data breaches and technology news continue to make headlines, people are becoming more informed about the importance of cybersecurity and the steps they can take to prevent identity theft and data breaches. The results of the study showed that people are more aware than ever of the risks associated with online activity and the importance of taking steps to protect their personal information.

"In today's digital age, cybersecurity is more important than ever and the results of our study show that people are becoming more aware of the need for online security and are taking steps to protect themselves," said pCloud CEO, Tunio Zafer. "At pCloud, we are committed to providing our users with the tools and resources they need to stay safe online including pCloud Encryption for end-to-end encrypted storage, pCloud Rewind for restoring data to a past moment, pCloud Transfer for secure file sharing, and pCloud Pass, our most recently launched highly secure password manager. "

About pCloud

pCloud, founded in 2013 and based in Switzerland, has over 18 million users worldwide. It is considered a trusted alternative to cloud storage giants such as Google Drive, OneDrive, and Dropbox, due to its commitment to digital privacy and security. pCloud complies with GDPR and Swiss data protection laws, has certifications for Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001:2015) as well as Information Security Management Systems (ISO 27001:2013), has servers located in the European Union and the United States, and was the first European cloud player to offer lifetime storage.

"At pCloud, we believe that privacy and security are non-negotiable," said Zafer. "That's why we are proud to be a trusted choice for millions of people around the world."

For more information about pCloud, please visit pCloud.com.