Welcome to the artistic world of Greg Haye discover this atypical, sensitive and generous artist with an unusual career (inspired by David Bowie, Cat Stevens or Sting, Neil Young, Ed Sheeran or Ronan Keating)...

A voice among Voices, this is how it describes itself. His first goal to become a professional footballer but health (or fate) made him stop this promising career of which he keeps a mental strength which allows him to pass the tests.

If it was necessary to make the words resonate, to stretch the emotions like flaming arrows, it is done. If we had to adorn ourselves with stars under the starry sky, we found.

Greg Haye is a wonderful traveler of horizon and depths. From the rhythmic words there is all this San Francisco could have given us. The Isle of White could be resurrected and the blue paradises would resonate. We are in the imperfections of modernity and technology without forgetting the beautiful poetic souls. Greg Have is one of his adventurous dreamers.





Greg Haye – Album "Travel"

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

- 01 – Angels

- 02 – Bonne voie

- 03 – Happyness

- 04 – Insomnie

- 05 – My Everything

- 06 – N'Attend plus

- 07 – Time for a Queen

- 08 – Travel

- 09 – Cri du coeur

- 10 – Father Son

