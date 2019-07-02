24 | Communiqué de presse
José Promis - Album "Canciones Del Mercado Negro"
Published on 20/04/2023 à 15:05
Canciones Del Mercado Negro concept
After living so many years in Berlin, Promis decided to write an original album of songs in his native Spanish, as a natural attempt to reconnect with his birth culture, and to fuse together the memories of Chilean folkloric music from his youth, with fantasies of Berlin cabaret, French chanson and 1970s pop. This album, which was recorded in Chile, is his 13th overall, and his first since his last English album, 2021’s Promises.
About José Promis
José Francisco Promis Hoyuelos or Jose F. Promis (born January 28, 1973 in Viña del Mar, Chile) is a Chilean-American singer-songwriter and composer, son of the well-known Chilean literature professor José Promis.
As a four-year-old he and his parents emigrated from Chile to Tucson, AZ, as his father fled from the Chilean regime under dictator Pinochet. Promis graduated from the University of Arizona in Media Arts & Journalism and in 1997 he moved to Los Angeles. Once Promis was settled, he began a career in music journalism that would see his reviews, retrospectives and the like feature at outlets such as All Music Guide and Billboard. During this period, Promis also began to learn how to write and compose songs via the piano which later led to him becoming a full-time musician in 2008.
José Promis
Album “Canciones Del Mercado Negro”
Cabaret, Songs and return to Spanish memory
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Apple Music: https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1679915146
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5o8zPTb9YkdCgbEFuLjruT
YouTube: https://youtu.be/pB_Pu_bCG00
Fanlinks: https://fanlink.to/iQjf
www.plazamayorcompany.com
Communiqué publié par Braoude Lydia
Published on 20/04/2023 à 15:05 sur 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
www.plazamayorcompany.com
Contacter
Press release copyrights free 24presse.com
Press contact
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Website
www.plazamayorcompany.com
un communiqué
de presseLancer une diffusion
Derniers communiqués de presse de la catégorie "musique"
José Promis - Album "Canciones Del Mercado Negro"...Publié le 20/04/2023 à 15:05 Sortie de l'album "Canciones Del Mercado Negro" de José...Publié le 20/04/2023 à 14:43 Masae Gimbayashi - "Odyssey" ...Publié le 13/04/2023 à 16:21