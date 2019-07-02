24 | Communiqué de presse
MAL – I'M STILL SINGING
Published on 13/06/2024 à 16:45
Mal, also known as "Mal of the Primitives", pseudonym of Paul Bradley Couling (Llanfrechfa, 27 February 1944), is a British singer and actor who obtained Italian citizenship in 1989.
After his first steps in Great Britain, it was in Italy that he found great success. At the end of 1965 he was one of the leading artists at the "Piper" in Rome, the most trendy venue in those years for Italian beat.
After countless successful records (even in the world of childhood, thanks to the theme song of the TV series "Furia") and after many Sanremo festivals (the most important Italian musical TV show), as a sign of gratitude for the origins of his success in 2019 Mal released the album "Grazie Piper! (Thank you piper!)", accompanied by a video clip shot entirely inside the historic Roman venue.
Now, five years after his last release, on the occasion of his 80th birthday, Mal has decided to treat himself to a book and a brand new vinyl, with the prophetic title: "I'm Still Singing" (Clodio Management - Plaza Mayor Company), an album of unreleased tracks containing eleven songs, mostly written by Mal himself.
I'M STILL SINGING - MAL
Mal a magic voice from The Primitives
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Cd Digital & Vinyl Limited Edition
Apple Music https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1726910570
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/1Az5EczM0xO9eZuHZ3Bo9E
YouTube https://youtu.be/lHUYdcq4kzw
Vinyl Order https://www.cdandvinyl.cdetvinyle.fr/products/im-still-singing-mal-vinyle-33t
www.plazamayorcompany.com
Communiqué publié par Braoude Lydia Published on 13/06/2024 à 16:45 sur 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
www.plazamayorcompany.com
Contacter
Press release copyrights free 24presse.com
Press contact
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Website
www.plazamayorcompany.com
un communiqué
de presseLancer une diffusion
Derniers communiqués de presse de la catégorie "musique"
MAL – I'M STILL SINGING ...Publié le 13/06/2024 à 16:45 Sortie de l'album "I'm still singing" de Mal...Publié le 13/06/2024 à 16:44 'ANDROMEDE' - Christina Goh...Publié le 11/06/2024 à 12:57