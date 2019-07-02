musique

Show Boy Lazbizi is a Nigerian Afro/Pop Artiste and Songwriter. Known for his Afro/Fusion Afro/Classic Afro/Dancehall Sound, his music has attracted some international collaborations across …

Lazbizi, like a torrent of rhythm and words, like a volcano of energy. It's custom, perfect language, it dances, it moves. Natural and nothing but natural. It could be an ad for an Ecolo Ong, it could be a political slogan, so it's too much of the music frame - image ... It's all at once and it's a fireball that gets embedded in the belly and choruses that fly.



Listen, fall into the feverish felling of a glance.

Show Boy Lazbizi - Album “All the Time”

Extrait “Holiday”

Dancehall Sound and Soul…

Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Track List

01 – Yum – Yum

02 – No Sitting Down

03 – Try

04 – Different

05 – How Many Times

06 – Mama Africa

07 – Your Love

08 – Ready

09 – River Flow

10 – My Girl

