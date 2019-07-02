24 | Communiqué de presse

print
musique

Show Boy Lazbizi - Album “All the Time”

Published on 21/04/2021 à 16:22

Show Boy Lazbizi is a Nigerian Afro/Pop Artiste and Songwriter. Known for his Afro/Fusion Afro/Classic Afro/Dancehall Sound, his music has attracted some international collaborations across …

Lazbizi, like a torrent of rhythm and words, like a volcano of energy. It's custom, perfect language, it dances, it moves. Natural and nothing but natural. It could be an ad for an Ecolo Ong, it could be a political slogan, so it's too much of the music frame - image ... It's all at once and it's a fireball that gets embedded in the belly and choruses that fly.

Listen, fall into the feverish felling of a glance.

Show Boy Lazbizi - Album “All the Time”
Extrait “Holiday”
Dancehall Sound and Soul…
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Track List
01 – Yum – Yum
02 – No Sitting Down
03 – Try
04 – Different
05 – How Many Times
06 – Mama Africa
07 – Your Love
08 – Ready
09 – River Flow
10 – My Girl

Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/
Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/
YouTube : https://youtu.be/sCEivgFCpzY
Fanlinks : https://fanlink.to/eW93
www.plazamayorcompany.com

 

Communiqué publié par Braoude Lydia
Published on 21/04/2021 à 16:22 sur 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd


Contacter

Press release copyrights free 24presse.com

Send email to
Braoude Lydia

Company : Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Press contact

Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd

Contacter
Diffuser
un communiqué
de presseLancer une diffusion

Derniers communiqués de presse de la catégorie "musique"