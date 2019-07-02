24 | Communiqué de presse
Show Boy Lazbizi - Album “All the Time”
Published on 21/04/2021 à 16:22
Show Boy Lazbizi is a Nigerian Afro/Pop Artiste and Songwriter. Known for his Afro/Fusion Afro/Classic Afro/Dancehall Sound, his music has attracted some international collaborations across …
Lazbizi, like a torrent of rhythm and words, like a volcano of energy. It's custom, perfect language, it dances, it moves. Natural and nothing but natural. It could be an ad for an Ecolo Ong, it could be a political slogan, so it's too much of the music frame - image ... It's all at once and it's a fireball that gets embedded in the belly and choruses that fly.
Listen, fall into the feverish felling of a glance.
Show Boy Lazbizi - Album “All the Time”
Extrait “Holiday”
Dancehall Sound and Soul…
Label Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Track List
01 – Yum – Yum
02 – No Sitting Down
03 – Try
04 – Different
05 – How Many Times
06 – Mama Africa
07 – Your Love
08 – Ready
09 – River Flow
10 – My Girl
Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/
Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/
YouTube : https://youtu.be/sCEivgFCpzY
Fanlinks : https://fanlink.to/eW93
www.plazamayorcompany.com
Communiqué publié par Braoude Lydia
Published on 21/04/2021 à 16:22 sur 24presse.com
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
Contacter
Press release copyrights free 24presse.com
Press contact
Braoude Lydia
Plaza Mayor Company Ltd
un communiqué
de presseLancer une diffusion
Derniers communiqués de presse de la catégorie "musique"
Show Boy Lazbizi - Album “All the Time”...Publié le 21/04/2021 à 16:22 Sortie de l'album "All the Time", de Show Boy Lazbizi...Publié le 21/04/2021 à 16:19 Célia Opéra : son nouvel album "Élixir" et un concert...Publié le 01/04/2021 à 13:39