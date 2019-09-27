press release

music







After the album Serge dedicated to his father, the pianist and composer Stéphane Sassi pays tribute to his mother, Emma, who passed away in 2022, through 20 evocative tracks, blending rock, jazz, atmospheres, and improvisation. We find him on piano, keyboards, electric guitar, and vocals, but also as an arranger and creator of atmospheres for this project that he led from start to finish.



Princesse Emma evokes the last image of Emma: beautiful, serene, and radiant like a princess.



The album explores Emma's emotional world in a poetic and cinematic way, sculpting sounds to bring out its colors, rhythms, and nuances. Each track tells a story or a memory, in the manner of a portrait or a musical film where each instrument and each voice depict a facet of her personality.

The main voice of this album is highlighted by Yves Hafner's bass clarinet, whose deep and expressive timbre, velvety or heartbreaking, accompanies and reveals the beating heart of each composition.

During six months of mixing, each instrument was worked on with demanding technical logistics to bring out the emotions and create unique sound textures. The musicians' free solos provide authenticity and expressiveness, while the musical atmospheres alternate between sensitivity and gentle madness, rock and jazz improvisation.

On the track Francesca, Stéphane Sassi is joined by his little sister Virginie for an intimate and moving moment. The text, written in Spanish for the occasion, is carried by a spoken voice that enhances the deeply personal and touching dimension of this album.

Album : Princesse Emma

Artiste principal : Stéphane Sassi

Date de sortie : 22 mai 2026 - anniversaire de naissance d’Emma

Label : Plaza Mayor Company (London - Hong Kong)

Distribution : Inouïe Distribution & Sony Music

Univers visuel : Pochette par Marc Fonvieille : dominante rose, acrylique + 20 dessins au stylo bleu. Chaque illustration reflète l’ambiance et l’histoire de chaque titre, renforçant la dimension émotionnelle et cinématographique de l’album.



Yves Hafner - clarinette basse, sax tenor , sax soprano, ami de longue date, voix de l’âme et du cœur d’Emma

Virginie Sassi - texte et voix parlée sur Francesca

Marc Fonvieille - pochette & guitare slide sur Solex Ballade

Liane Williamson - chœurs

Isabelle Monférier - chœurs

Raphaël Commerçon - basse

Christophe Beausset - batterie

Stéphane Sassi - piano, claviers , guitare électrique, chœurs , composition, arrangements, direction musicale, production

Mastering : Raphaël Jonin



Titres :

La valse des fous - folie douce et rêveries (Yves Hafner)

Odyle - son deuxième prénom (Yves Hafner)

Étrange vie - sa vie singulière (Isabelle Monférier)

Princesse Emma - titre phare, rock et déjanté (Yves Hafner - Liane Williamson)

Francesca - hommage familial avec "Virginie Sassi"

Obsessions - pensées obsessionnelles (Yves Hafner)

Montée de vie - vitalité et énergie (Isabelle Monférier)

Hôtel des illusions - illusions et rêveries (Yves Hafner - Liane Williamson)

Caravane sociale - mémoire phénoménale et rencontres au camping (Yves Hafner)

Et pourtant tout est blanc - souvenirs des établissements neutres (Yves Hafner - Liane Williamson)

Dites-moi docteur - questionnements et soins (Yves Hafner)

Elle jazze - bavardage incessant (Yves Hafner)

L’espace de ton temps - enfance d’Emma (solo envoûtant de François Buisson et Yves Hafner - Liane Williamson)

Mademoiselle Baudry - nom de jeune fille (Yves Hafner)

Énigmatique - sa vie mystérieuse (Yves Hafner)

Solex ballade - déplacements en solex avec son fils (Marc Fonvieille)

Espagnolade - origines espagnoles (Stéphane Sassi)

Le cri de ton âme - montée de l’âme et du cœur , un morceau qui touche émotionnellement (Yves Hafner Clarinette Basse)

Aubade - ouverture poétique (Yves Hafner et Stéphane Sassi)

L’île aux enfants - souvenirs d’enfance



Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/album/6c60EZ8SFXnV3RPbJNvXEB



Apple Music : https://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1894836626



YouTube : https://youtu.be/tsyDWghW7jM?si=Lqmbrf7khpqmGys2



Tidal : https://tidal.com/album/517533205/u



Fanlinks : https://fanlink.tv/xaYN



CD Physical : PRINCESSE EMMA - STEPHANE SASSI (CD) – CDetVinyle.fr

www.plazamayorcompany.com