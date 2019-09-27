'Selon Joy' - Original Soundtrack by Rémi Boubal

music







In a gray city with no past, Joy is a young orphaned woman who lives her faith intensely and hardly ever leaves her church. One day, she meets Andriy, a young man who is attacked right before her eyes. She soon convinces herself that their destinies are connected…

According to Joy is a story of love and faith. It is the miraculous meeting of two lonely souls in a dark and desolate world, where the light of hope seems to have definitively gone out… and where it will finally be reborn through passion.



Shadow and light, heaven and hell: I wanted the music to express these contrasts by following the inner evolution of my heroine throughout the film. Joy is a character who speaks little but feels deeply, and for me, the music had to give us immediate access to her emotions.



I also wanted the soundtrack to contribute, just like the sound editing and lighting, to immersing us in the strange, nocturnal atmosphere of this depopulated city that serves as the backdrop for my story. I was looking for a particular tone, both dark and mesmerizing, that plunges the viewer into an almost otherworldly state.



For me, each film is an opportunity for a journey outside our ordinary reality, and music is a fantastic way to create a bridge to another world. Joy's world is both celestial and earthy. Bright and unsettling. Mysterious and sensual. Rémi Boubal's music will guide you seamlessly through this journey. - Camille Lugan - Director

Selon Joy - (The Book of Joy)

Director : Camille Lugan

Cast : Sonia Bonny, Volodymyr Zhdanov, Asia Argento

Music : Rémi Boubal

Selection Venice Festival

France cinema 24 December

