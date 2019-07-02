Du lundi au vendredi de 8H à 19H au (33) (0)9 52 93 38 78

Menu
Envoyer votre communiqué
|

24 | Communiqué de presse

Press release displayed 6824 times

print
tourisme

Nice Cote d’Azur Airport launches its 'e-concierge' application

Published on 10/10/2017 à 11:23

The "E-concierge" mobile app is a hybrid personal assistant developed for travellers, to help both Côte d’Azur locals and tourists organise their everyday lives and their stay.

logo aeroport nice cote d'azur


A pocket travel solution

Nice Côte d’Azur airport's personal assistant has several tricks up its sleeve: all kinds of reservations (plane tickets, taxis, rooms for different budgets and tastes, check-in, etc.), practical information (weather, airport traffic, possible delays, etc.), advice (itineraries, best nearby restaurants, leisure activities, etc.), appointment booking (professional, health, education and more)…

E-Concierge is a real all-round solution, available 24/7, to meet all the traveller's everyday needs.


Multilingual and personalised

E-Concierge isn't just a loyal assistant. It is also multilingual, working in French, English and even Chinese. Perfect to help Chinese tourists at the airport, or foreign business travellers in China.

What does "hybrid personal assistant" mean? As well as artificial intelligence to provide fast, effective responses, there are human operators to ensure that these responses are high-quality, natural and personalised. E-Concierge combines the best artificial and human intelligence, to make travellers' lives easier.


Roots of the E-Concierge

"To give travellers what they want and need, we have chosen to provide real-time traveller assistance using the ATAWAD (AnyTime, AnyWhere, AnyDevice) concept, so that we can be right on hand to help users", explains Filip Soete, Director of the Commercial BU of Nice Côte d’Azur airport.

An initial test phase was launched in June 2017 with the WiiDii app. (The Wiidii’s technology was behind the first hybrid personal assistant in the world). The service was a hit with testers, so the definitive white- label app was quickly developed, under the name E-Concierge. It is now available on Android and iOS devices.


To get the app

The concept is simple: E-Concierge is available from €4.99, with a price scale (weekly, monthly or yearly) according to the user's needs.

On Google Play, here

 

logo aeroport nice cote d'azur e concierge

 

Communiqué publié par Aéroport Nice Cote d’Azur
Published on 10/10/2017 à 11:23 sur 24presse.com

Aéroport Nice Cote d’Azur

www.nice.aeroport.fr
Contacter

Press release copyrights free 24presse.com

Send email to

Company : Aéroport Nice Cote d’Azur

Press contact


Aéroport Nice Cote d’Azur

Contacter

Website
www.nice.aeroport.fr

Diffuser
un communiqué
de presseLancer une diffusion

Derniers communiqués de presse de la catégorie "tourisme"