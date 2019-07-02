maisondeco

Bringing the tropics to the table



The MelArtmine range ofa tableware is going on tour, with the arrival of two new, animal-inspired themes: Peruvian llamas and Balinese monkeys. There’s no drab palette in sight here as Les Jardins de la Comtesse gets into the holiday spirit with a range of colourful crockery that will have any dinner guest feeling the wanderlust.



For Les Jardins, 2019 is all about the llama, and what better animal to choose if you’re looking to inject your table with some warmth and sunshine? With bright colours and trendy patterns on a variety of sturdy tableware items, this range will give your summer soirées some South American flavour.



And, as if an escape to the Andes weren’t enough, Les Jardins de la Comtesse has also looked eastwards for inspiration. The result: a range that defines Zen with gorgeous scenes from the Balinese rainforest. The collection serves up adventure on a plate, with images of the island’s mischievous monkeys frolicking in the forest’s lush, green vegetation. Who would have thought that something so vibrant would be so relaxing?

Exotic Flowers and Tropical Birds: two classic ranges bursting with new life



Two classic collections that have been stalwarts of the MelARTmine range for over a year are being revamped for Spring 2019. The already versatile range of small plates, large plates, bowls and salad spoons will be extended to include even more useful items, from serving platters and long trays to long, round and even octagonal plates.



However, it’s the attention to detail that makes these gorgeous dishes really stand out. You can expect delightful faux-bamboo effect rims; gorgeous patterns spanning whole salad bowls; plates and bowls of all shapes and sizes; and much more. Every little finishing touch has been carefully thought through, and it’s these aspects combined that turn simple serving dishes into functional, re-usable and complete tableware ranges that can never fail to delight at dinner parties.



The large, Tropical Turtle serving dish is no exception, and its beautiful, blue lagoon design conjures up fantastical images of the deep sea. This large, uniquely shaped salad bowl will be a gorgeous centrepiece on any table, wherever you’re dining – indoors or outdoors.



Available on www.lesjardinsdelacomtesse.co.uk



About Les Jardins de la Comtesse



Since its founding in 2011, Les Jardins de la Comtesse has been a proud ambassador of the French art de vivre. Having established itself as an artisan producer of chic picnic baskets and picnic sets, Les Jardins has extended its scope to offer products that have defined outdoor lifestyle à la française. From tablecloths and picnic rugs to rucksacks and melamine tableware, this brand has outdoor living down to a fine art.



More informations : www.lesjardinsdelacomtesse.com






