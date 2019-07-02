finance

Paris, France / Geneva, Switzerland, January 19, 2021 – Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European market leader in payment and transactional services, has announced a strategic co-operation with Gold Global Currency Corp. SA (“Gold Global”), to offer the DaVinci Gold token based on Worldline’s stablecoins management infrastructure. This initiative further expands the capability of Worldline’s Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform and will assist towards fulfilling the company’s goals to be in the forefront of stablecoins and Blockchain technology.





Developed by Worldline, the DAM Platform is the first asset management solution of the stablecoins category to take advantage of a private Blockchain with full control, guaranteeing security, scalability and longevity of the solution. The Worldline DAM platform is designed to seamlessly and securely manage any type of an asset’s lifecycle within a given business process, amidst the various parties participating in this product or service.

As a result of the strategic partnership agreed with Gold Global, the Worldline DAM platform brings to life the DaVinci Gold purchasing solution. The first of its kind, it allows consumers to buy, save and sell genuine physical gold coins or 24-carat hallmarked bullion in a simple and secure way.

Leveraging years of Blockchain academic and operational experience, previously embodied by the first Blockchain-based Food Traceability label with Bureau Veritas in March 2018, Worldline has explored the numerous existing business problems that a secured and powerful Blockchain-serviced Asset Management platform can resolve.

Whether someone wants to trace metal-backed crypto-currencies like DaVinci Coins, genuine certificates, loyalty schemes, fiat-based crypto-currencies (like CBDCs) or local currencies, Worldline DAM platform provides all the required services and features, ranging from high value/low volumes to low value/high volumes products.

Nicolas Kozakiewicz, Blockchain Fellow Expert & Innovation Executive Advisor at Worldline, said: "Blockchain was originally designed to provide exactly this type of service and facilitate the native exchange of digital assets between infrastructure participants. This technology brings increased security, accountability, and necessary transparency, combined with complete automation. The Blockchain revolutionizes the way valuable digital information is exchanged.



While the WL DAM Platform was first applied to stablecoins and CBDCs, it is perfectly suited for many other sectors, such as retailing and loyalty schemes, intra-group industrial offsets, public/urban transport. Creating an industry-grade ready-to-deploy asset manipulation infrastructure was a long-time need hardly solved, until Blockchain technologies came to real maturity."





Roger Kinsbourg, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, at Gold Global added: "We believe strongly that our model will be successful and will be an example to be followed by other stablecoins. Moreover, we are confident that our DaVinci Tokens, being a digital gold backed cash currency supported by gold giving it purchasing power stability, will reconcile the two different worlds of the legal fiat currency and the decentralised cryptocurrency and show the way for other tokens and possibly for central bank issued digital currencies.



We needed a partner with genuine Blockchain industry-grade projects in the field, which we found in Worldline, that has collaborated completely with us in the design and development of our IT platform and private Blockchain, and we have benefited enormously from the knowledge and expertise of their high skilled teams."





In accordance with most of Worldline’s Business verticals, from merchant interfacing to core-banking services, from Digital Cities requirements to highly regulated Public or Private services, the new Worldline DAM platform is designed to solution problems, from small early pilots to full scale services.

About Worldline



Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and third-party acquirers as well as public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies in all sectors. Powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are.



Services offered by Worldline in the areas of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services; Financial Services and Mobility & e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly-secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2019 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of 5.3 billion euros. worldline.com



worldline.com





About Gold Global



GOLD GLOBAL CURRENCY CORP. SA. (Switzerland) officially launches its innovative pure gold backed DaVinci Token in 2018. The crypto gold concept aggregates proprietary nano laser engraving technology with DLT security, allowing identified physical gold to be immutably registered on the blockchain. No other gold coin benefits from this innovative technological feature.



davincigold.com