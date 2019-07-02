maisondeco





At the heart of this ambitious project, French excellence is reflected in the work of spirit and materials. The noblest materials are used with precision and accuracy, in accordance with the codes of Pierre Legrain. Rosewood, Miklos lacquer, blackened pear wood, ceruse oak, palm wood and Gabonese ebony are mixed with mother-of-pearl and shagreen. The seats and seating are covered with refined fabrics such as woollen bouclette, mohair, Moroccan leather or panther. Gold leaf gilding and silver bronze supports punctuate these precious and eloquent pieces with light. Pieces made only to order and in a limited edition of eight copies and three artist's proofs.

The production time is estimated at between three and four months depending on the model. From a table to a meridian table, from a pedestal table to a curved seat, Pierre Legrain's DNA is revealed once again, sublimated by craftsmen imbued with finesse and admiration.

Download the catalog