Music, cinema, gaming and streaming: how entertainment industries launch their new products

Francois Marsteau CEO 24presse PR Professional since 2010 and CEO of 24presse.com PR alumni of fordham university

Entertainment evolves quickly and each industry seeks its own methods to attract attention to its new products. Music, cinema, streaming and video games use different approaches but with the same goal: create interest and maintain a customer’s interest in the long term. Digital platforms have changed the game; marketing strategies have become more direct, more interactive, and more personalised.

Music relies on proximity and social networks

In music, promotion is often based on social networks and short formats. Artists share snippets of songs before the official release to test audience reaction. TikTok plays a big role, with tracks becoming popular through viral videos. Labels also use targeted campaigns on streaming platforms to push new tracks into recommended playlists.

Collaborations between artists also serve as marketing leverage. A feature can expand the audience and connect different communities. Online concerts and surprise performances strengthen the connection with fans. Music marketing primarily seeks to create an ongoing presence rather than a one-off launch.

Cinema is based on the event and the wait

New film trailers are released well in advance to build anticipation. Studios are multiplying teasers, posters and interviews with the actors to generate interest until the release.

Previews and festivals also have an impact. They encourage early reviews and word of mouth. Social networks then amplify these reactions. Studios sometimes use mysterious campaigns, with little information revealed, to generate curiosity.

Franchises like Star Wars and the superheroes of Marvel and DC Comics have a big advantage: they capitalise on already known universes and a loyal fan base, which reduces commercial risk.

Streaming and video games build communities and data

Streaming platforms include personalised recommendations. Algorithms analyse viewing habits to offer suitable content. New series are often launched with global campaigns, but their success depends heavily on rapid audience reactions.

In video games, publishers use open beta testing and early access to build engagement before the official release. Players thus become players in development and promotion.

These goals of visibility and rapid discovery are also seen in the iGaming industry. Online platforms regularly highlight different game formats with personalised emails. Campaigns are often simple and focused on visuals rather than long passages of text; easy access to new poker and slot titles allows users to start a game quickly.

Video games: immersion and regular updates

The video game sector has transformed the way it launches a product. Instead of a single release, games are now followed by regular updates, additional content and online events. This allows us to keep an active player base over time.

Marketing campaigns often include highly polished trailers, playable demos and collaborations with influencers. Streamers on Twitch and YouTube encourage hype about new games, as their gaming sessions serve as a real-time showcase.

Online communities also strongly influence the perception of a game. Player feedback can modify the marketing strategy or even product development.

Strategies for engagement

Even if each industry has its specificities, the strategies converge on several important points. The use of social networks, the personalisation of content and the creation of communities have become central. Campaigns are no longer limited to the launch of a product, they extend over time and adapt to public reactions.

Modern entertainment therefore relies on constant interaction between creators and audiences. Whether it’s a streaming platform or a games app, these products no longer live only through their initial release, but through the way they’re shared, commented on, and inspired by users.

