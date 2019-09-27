press release

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ADVANS Group accelerates its growth in Europe and strengthens its expertise

Published on 07/07/2026, 3:56 PM

ADVANS Group announces the launch of its new corporate website www.advans-group.com, as the Group accelerates its development in Europe and expands its expertise, particularly in cybersecurity and Edge AI.



 

For more than 25 years, ADVANS Group has supported its clients on complex technology projects in electronics, software, and mechanics. This momentum has recently been reinforced by the development of new expertise, notably in cybersecurity through the acquisition of CORALIUM, as well as in emerging fields such as Edge AI. This evolution reflects the growing importance of cybersecurity challenges and the need to design AI systems capable of operating as close as possible to real-world environments, often under constrained conditions. 

At the same time, ADVANS Group continues its international expansion to strengthen its operational capabilities. After establishing a presence in Serbia in 2004, in the United States in 2015, and in Portugal in 2022, the Group is now accelerating its footprint in Europe with the opening of entities in Greece and Italy in 2026. Additional expansion projects are currently underway. The Group is also continuing to recruit across Europe to support this growth. 

In this context, the new website is designed to provide a clearer and more structured presentation of the Group and its main subsidiaries (ELSYS Design, AVISTO, MECAGINE and CORALIUM). It highlights: 

  • Expertise across the entire development lifecycle 
  • Project references showcasing capabilities 
  • Locations in France and internationally 
  • Career opportunities

The website will be regularly updated, particularly to reflect emerging areas of expertise and the Group’s ongoing development in Europe. 

"This new website supports the acceleration of ADVANS Group. It reflects the strengthening of our expertise, particularly in cybersecurity and Edge AI, as well as our expansion in Europe." - Xavier Mongaboure, Marketing & Communication Director, ADVANS Group.
 

About ADVANS Group

Founded in 2000, ADVANS Group (1200 engineers, €90M in revenue) designs and develops complex systems. 

It brings together four core companies with complementary expertise:

With operations in Europe and the United States, ADVANS Group delivers tailored solutions to accelerate its clients’ R&D projects. It combines multidisciplinary expertise with strong and growing capabilities in artificial intelligence, along with flexible engagement models.

ADVANS Group’s mission is to address technical and technological challenges through the passion of its teams and their commitment to excellence and innovation.

advans-group.com
 

 

Press release published by Mongaboure Xavier
Published on 07/07/2026, 3:56 PM on 24presse.com
Mongaboure Xavier
ADVANS Group

www.advans-group.com/en/
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Mongaboure Xavier

Company : ADVANS Group

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Mongaboure Xavier
ADVANS Group

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www.advans-group.com/en/

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