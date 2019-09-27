entreprises







ADVANS Group, a technology company specializing in complex engineering services, continues to expand its international footprint with the creation of a new entity in Italy. This follows the recent opening of a new engineering site in Greece earlier in 2026 (press release), illustrating an acceleration of the group’s development across Europe.



The Milan-based structure will enable ADVANS Group to support its customers more closely in a strategic industrial market, while relying on its established network across France, Serbia, Portugal, Greece and the United States. Italy offers strong ecosystems in sectors such as automotive, electronics, and advanced manufacturing, where demand for high-value engineering expertise continues to grow.



With this new presence, ADVANS Group strengthens its ability to deliver multidisciplinary engineering capabilities, spanning embedded systems, software engineering, mechanical design, and cybersecurity. This expansion supports the group’s objective of scaling delivery across Europe, with greater flexibility in project execution and multi-site coordination.



Radomir Jovanovic, founder and CEO of ADVANS Group, commented: "Expanding in Italy is a natural step in our European development. The recent opening in Greece and now Italy reflects a clear acceleration in our strategy, with additional initiatives underway. We already work with several industrial players in the region, and a local presence will help strengthen these relationships and develop new ones. Our objective is to support our clients’ most demanding engineering programs with the right balance of expertise, proximity, and flexibility."





Meeting customers and local partners



As part of this launch, Radomir Jovanovic and Pascal Barioulet, Chief Commercial Officer of ELSYS Design, an ADVANS Group company, are visiting Italy from June 15 to 19 to meet customers and partners. These meetings will provide an opportunity to present the group’s extended European footprint and its evolving organisation, designed to support international R&D programs with greater proximity and coordination.



If you are based in or around Milan and would like to explore potential cooperation, feel free to send a private message to arrange a meeting during their visit.

About ADVANS Group



Founded in 2000, ADVANS Group is a technology partner specializing in complex engineering services. It brings together four core companies with complementary expertise:

ELSYS Design, embedded electronic systems,

AVISTO, custom software development,

CORALIUM, cybersecurity,

MECAGINE, high-end mechanical engineering.

Through its network of engineering sites across Europe and the United States, ADVANS Group accelerates its clients’ R&D projects with multidisciplinary expertise and flexible engagement models.



Where passion leads to excellence



advans-group.com



