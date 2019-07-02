societe



Clay model of the "No Racism" statue



An imposing bronze statue to support the Black Lives Matter movement

The work of the artist Sylvain Le Bail joins the popular movement "Black Lives Matter" and "Take a Knee", born in the United States following the numerous events involving police violence.

The work, inspired by the death of George Floyd, represents the face of a black man crushed by the knee of a police officer. The bronze memorial will weigh 2.5 tons and will be titled "No Racism". This work will be offered as a donation to an American city.





From the Dordogne to the United States

The creation of the work "No Racism" is based on a strong regional initiative. The Perigordian artist is supported by regional human and financial resources. The model and all the pieces composing the final work were made with local craftsmen, in workshops in the region.





Participation of students from the Lycée technique Hélène Duc de Bergerac



A popular memorial to honor victims of racism and police violence

The ambition of this project is to bring together as many people, associations, movements and companies wishing to convey a humanist message.

The financing of the bronze statue and the shipping to the host city is open to participatory financing.



Crowdfunding to finance the realisation of the bronze statue and the shipping of the memorial

The artist is launching a crowdfunding campaign on the Kickstarter platform for his bronze statue. The funds raised will also be used to finance the transportation and shipping of the work to the American city that is a candidate to receive it.

To support this project : www.kickstarter.com/projects/noracism/no-racism



Support the project and inscribe your name on an American monument

Donors who support the artist will have their names engraved on the granite plaques surrounding this memorial installed in a public square in a major American city.

The size of the engraving of the name, surname, city and country of the donor will depend on the amount of the donation:

100 € : 2 cm

500 € : 3 cm

1000 € : 4 cm

5000 € : 5 cm

8500 € : 5 cm (or)









Visualization of the granite steles surrounding the work on which the names of the donors will be engraved:

A humanist and solidarity-based commitment

Sylvain Le Bail's work is faithful to his convictions and his humanist commitment. The conception of this memorial is part of the duty of memory for the victims of police violence.

"In this memorial, the man is face down and resists. His gaze, straight, now fixes his fate in the sky. The police officer continues to crush his face and neck, indifferent to his agony and deaf to his slowly dying breath. The man prays, begs, but the knee, does not tremble, this is criminal and despicable. What they don't know is that one day, the names of men and women will be inscribed on the black granite, like messages of hope for a better world, where all men will have the same rights," explains Sylvain Le Bail.

To support this project : www.kickstarter.com/projects/noracism/no-racism

About Sylvain Le Bail

Sylvain Le Bail is a painter and sculptor from the Dordogne. The artist is a former policeman reconverted following ideological differences with the functioning of the police. His ideological convictions lead him, in the course of his life, to commit himself to humanitarian causes. In 1997, he supported political refugees in Kosovo and made humanitarian trips to that country.

He now conveys his convictions through art. Sylvain Le Bail is an eclectic artist. After having written a dozen books, he now works in painting and sculpture.



Press contact

Mob : +33(0)7 49 02 14 23

Tel : +33(0)5 53 23 86 40

mail : bakenda.eymet@allianz.fr